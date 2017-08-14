"Summer Break" star Isaiah Wood-"If You Are In A Place Where You Feel Supported, It's Your Duty To Help Other People"

With our world being so divided and polarized for so many reasons now, a show like ‘Summer Break” is exactly the kind of programming we could use. The AT&T digital programming showcases a group of teens who are diverse, open minded, and just may be the kind of kids who are going to change the world in the most positive ways possible. I sat down to talk with one of the stars of “Summer Break”, Isaiah and we talk about everything from the coming out process, finding your tribe, and having cameras follow your every move when you are still learning so much about yourself.

What made you, at seventeen years old, what made you want to participate in “Summer Break”? The reason I embarked on this journey was because my coming out process was so incredibly positive and helped me grow so much. I have also seen instances where that is not the case and people talk about the trauma involved with it. I am trying to use my platform to show kids that it does not have to be a traumatic experience and can be so much more beautiful; I am trying to shine a much more positive light on the coming out experience.

Where do you think your selfless intentions on making the world a much better place come from? I think the juxtaposition of my life before coming out as opposed to my life after is so great, it’s difficult for me to just brush an experience like that under the rug and ignore it. Before I came out, things were so dark, I could not look people in the eye, things like that. Now after coming out, I am able to look people in the eye, I am much more confident when I walk into a room and I feel like a beaming light. I cannot ignore how that helped me and I want to be able to help other kids.

Many people equate coming out of the closet as the moment Dorothy opens the door of her house after it has crashed in Munchkinland in “The Wizard of Oz” and she is flooded with colors. Is it sometimes hard to surround yourself with others who are able to lift you up and not those who are simply looking to do what many other seventeen year olds want to do? I definitely try to surround myself with people who are going to lift me up. With the cast of “Summer Break” that I have been hanging out with this summer, everyone is so great and so supportive, it’s really been amazing.

The show does a good job of showcasing each cast member and their experiences. What do you think some of the best things you have seem come out of your experience as a cast member? I think it has really provided me and other cast members with a platform in which we can hopefully inspire other kids. It’s given us opportunities that we really would not have had.

Ten years from now, where do you think we will find Isaiah? I would like to be certified thought leader. That is definitely the goal.

I am sure everyone on the cast intends to stay in touch, but as we have seen with other reality shows, that is not reasonable all the time. Do you think you will all stay in touch post “Summer Break”? Oh definitely, we are all going to stay in touch.

Is it hard having the cameras up and following you around documenting your life or do you get used to it? Not at all. I think this group of kids, myself included, really embrace it. The fact that AT&T is trying to reach a new audience and they are using this project as a way to do it, it’s really beautiful.

The show is not heavy handed and does not hit you over the head with a message, it’s very subtle. What do you think the one thing your generation knows that generations before you did not know? That other people come first, yet you do have to look after yourself as well. If you are in a place where you feel safe and supported, it’s your duty to help others, you just have to get to that place.

Is it hard being not of voting age, and not be able to make the kind of change with your vote and having your voice heard in that way? Absolutely. It is disappointing that I am not able to use my power to vote yet. I think this is just another experience where we can band together and have a true sense of community. What is going on is very intense and it’ hard for kids like me who cannot address it with their vote. Everything is a learning experience though. Myself and my cast members were born under a very liberal administration, so we are all definitely learning this is new to all of us. It’s a learning lesson that everything is not perfect and in life there are going to be challenges.