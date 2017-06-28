Summer Hostess Gifts for Every Occasion

You’re dashing to a summer party and need something special to bring. Another bottle of beverage that’s sweating from the heat? Nah. Here are some ideas that play to classic summer soirée themes that are sure to make your host overjoyed…and you a repeat invite on the guest list!

Sandy Lee A summer gathering is made festive by unexpected, heartfelt and creative gifts.

THE BBQ

Felt Letter Board

Letter Board Company

Personalize this red-hot trend--a felt letter board--by calling your host ahead of time and slyly getting the menu. Then put it on display via the board by walking with it through the door: e.g. “Sam’s Pulled Pork, BBQ Ribs, Grilled Corn.” Or a phrase like, “The Rivero’s Parties Rock!” What a way to make an entry! Various colors (gray, white, black) and sizes available.

Letter Board Company’s Felt Letter Board, from $16; Etsy.com

Smoking Chips Sampler

Wildwood Grilling Smoky Chips Sampler Trio

Wildwood Grilling smoking chips samplers—a trio of smoky or sweet—offer serious BBQ hosts a taste of how to grill smoldering good food. (Chips smolder atop coals or in a smoker.) Smoky includes Northwest, Hickory and Mesquite, while Sweet includes Wild Cherry, Alder, Maple.

$21 for three; wildwoodgrilling.com

THE DINNER PARTY

Salad Boat & Serving Plates

Pier1

Volunteer to bring the salad, and leave behind the bowl! For those who entertain, receiving a serving piece that gives a nautically fresh nod to serving up greens is sure to catch her attention.

$79.95, Wood Boat Serving Bowl Set; pier1.com

Pier1

Pair with ocean-hued salad plates for a truly complete set, which is also lovely gifted alone.

$7.95 each, Katalla Bay Ceramic Salad Plates (pictured right); pier1.com

Cookie Jar

Kate Spade NY

I love the gift of homemade treats and here we elevate the standard by gifting cookies inside this chic One Smart Cookie cookie jar by Kate Spade NY.

$40; katespade.com

THE POOL PARTY

Cotton Candy Machine

Kohl's

This made-to-look-retro cotton candy machine by Nostalgia just reminds me of sticky-fingered summers walking endlessly at the fair and giggling with my girlfriends. That’s a sweet memory to gift forward for loads of fun poolside.

$39.99; kohls.com

Kohl's

Cotton Candy Sugar, set of 3, $19.99; kohls.com

Sandy Lee Our cotton candy spun a little shy in volume. Consider it a skinny version, perfect for swimsuit season!

Pineapple Beverage Dispenser

Pier1

If you’ll be repeatedly visiting a friend’s patio or pool during the summer, you can give a more substantial gift at the start of the season. The pineapple, a sign of welcome, makes for an elegant presentation in this beverage dispenser that a hostess will appreciate the fact that it enables guests to replenish on their own.

$79; Pier1 stores

Tropical Beach Towels

boohoo.com

Give your pool-lovin’ host a chic way to have fun in the sun.

$30, boohoo.com

Fruity & Heart Beach Towels

Uniquely shaped towels are red-hot this season. Consider a gift that a host might not get for herself.

bando

Designs from $35. Watermelon, $68; bando.com

bando

Beverly Stripe, $68; bando.com

THE PICNIC

Tic Tac Toe

Crate & Barrel

Here’s a classic game upgraded in marble that will inspire festive play atop the picnic blanket the moment it’s received.

$34.95; crateandbarrel.com

Red Picnic Cooler

Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel

Pack this sleek, insulated steel cooler with beverages and ice, with its ultra handy bottle cap remover on the side, and gift it to the organizer of the picnic, reunion, etc. at event’s start for refreshing drink consumption.

$69.95; crateandbarrel.com

THE WEEKEND GUEST

Succulent Wreath

Williams-Sonoma

When you’re crashing for longer than dinner—say a night or two or longer—this mixed succulent wreath is an appropriate thank you for a longer stay. Eco-friendly and super on-trend, succulents requires minimal care and watering, and lasts far longer than a floral bouquet. Because it’s a web-only offering, plan in advance of your visit and send ahead!

$109.95, 12” diameter; Williams-Sonoma.com

Sandy Lee My super sweet Today show models: beauties inside and out.