The best summer ice cream flavors of 2017.

Summer is officially here, and that means it’s time to eat all the ice cream.
We know there are plenty of folks who are happy with a simple scoop of vanilla or chocolate. But for everyone else out there who wants a little more excitement ― like campfire bacon s’mores ― we went on a great ice cream hunt.
We tried over 30 premium pints from some of the best ice cream makers in the country (they’re all available online) to find the most exciting flavors being made this summer. And boy, were we ever successful. We’ve been conducting this seasonal search for five years now, and this was hands down the best ice cream taste test to date. There was more than one salted caramel pick, and more than one mint chip. (Proof that it was a great year!)
Without further ado, these are the ice creams worth splurging on this season ― in order from “that’s some damn fine ice cream” to “I might eat this whole pint if you don’t stop me.”
