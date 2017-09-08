Summer might be over, but the fun doesn't need to stop!

Here in the UK we have a particularly strange relationship with summer.

It's quite possible to have a superb spring, with temperatures in to the comfortable 20s in April and May, well before the kids break up for school, and then as we transition into summer in June and July, the temperature often cranks up a notch.

However, we really only do anything when the kids break up.

When they're finally released for the "big holiday" of six weeks, the fun begins and then ends when they go back to school. At this point, summer has "ended, " and everyone prepares for Christmas.

It doesn't have to be this way!

Rather than kids staying in at the weekends during September and October, get them outside and enjoying the light nights. OK, maybe it's a bit cooler, and maybe there's more chance of a sprinkling of rain, but that shouldn't spoil the fun.

Here are a few ideas drawn from my own experience of having two bored, yet energetic kids!

National Trust Properties

Yes, I know, doesn't sound like fun for kids, does it? But believe me, it can be!

The National Trust is going through a bit of a transformation at the moment with many of its properties being updated, upgraded and livened-up to bring history alive to all ages.

Yes, there's a heavy emphasis on the history of the buildings they look after (as there should be), but you'll often find many that introduce things for children of all ages to do during their visit.

For example, many buildings feature innovative construction techniques, so you'll often find scale models which children can take apart and rebuild.

Many of the countryside properties also have adventure playgrounds featuring ropes, swings and climbing frames giving your youngsters an opportunity to use up some of that pent-up energy.

There's a whole section on the National Trust website just for families which has loads of ideas for the weekends ahead: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/for-families

Scuba Diving

Sounds expensive, right? Well, it can be, but it doesn't have to be, and it is incredible fun.

It's also a sport that can be enjoyed all year round - rain certainly doesn't affect it!

Check out your local public swimming pool and see if they have taster sessions. The experience of putting on all the equipment and then breathing underwater might be too much for your children, but if they're anything like mine, they'll emerge from the water wanting to do more.

PADI is probably the best known association, and their website has plenty of advice for people wanting to try it out for the first time: https://www.padi.com/padi-courses/youth-scuba-diving-programs

High Ropes Courses

Yeah, right, scary.

This is a particular favourite of my kids because it gives them a sense of achievement as well as helping them get over one of their most basic fears - height.

But they're dangerous, right?

No. If you've never tried them, then you might be best seeking out a high ropes course that uses a 'closed loop' system. There's no margin for error - you simply can't fall off.

Check out your local area, and you'll find many of them are popping up in forests and recreational areas all around you, and again, it doesn't cost much to try out the equipment and get tuition from some extremely experienced climbers.

This is a particularly good activity for groups, as it helps people tackle their fears in a team environment. It's no wonder many businesses use these as away days to build confidence.

The Great Outdoors

OK, all of those above involve spending money, and maybe you want a free day out now and again?

Well remember, the UK has thousands of miles of countryside that is totally free to roam and explore, from the wilds of Snowdonia, the views of the Lake District and the walks of the Peak District.

Or, just head out to your nearest forest with a picnic. Check out the Woodland Trust to find a free-to-explore forest near you.