12 Clever Summer Party Ideas For People Who Are Sick Of BBQs

Summer is prime for group gatherings, and there’s still time to plan one before the season ends. Cookouts are a staple, of course, but they’re difficult to pull off if you don’t have a backyard or a grill. Plus, we’re getting tired of hotdogs and their weird ingredients .

Here are 12 ingenious ideas for the ultimate summer get-together. These party themes will work whether you’ve got a lawn or live in an apartment without one: Just take the setup to your living room, common area or a local park if you lack the space. Some themes demand a bit of cheerful prep work, while others require no more than a group text. Choose one, and party on!