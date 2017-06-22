10 Summer Pasta Recipes That Take The Work Out Of Dinner

Summer is all about taking advantage of the beautiful weather. For us, this means two things: filling up on fresh produce and spending as much time outside as possible. That’s why dinner needs to take require minimal time in the kitchen, and it needs to take full advantage of those summer fresh veggies.
Enter, summer pasta.
Summer pasta is different from winter pasta. Its purpose is not to feed our souls with a big bowl of comfort, but rather to serve as a backdrop for fresh herbs, summer produce and lots of cheese, naturally. It’s quick, easy and always delicious.
Here are 10 recipes to get you started:
