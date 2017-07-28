Summer Road Trip Season is Here – Stay Safe with These Tips When You Hit the Road

For many Americans, summer brings with it a much-anticipated family vacation. July and August are known to be two of the busiest months for travel as millions embark on road trips, both long and short. With increased traffic, drivers navigating unfamiliar areas, and more teen drivers behind the wheel, July and August are also among the most dangerous months for travel.

Modern cars are equipped with the most advanced in safety technology to drivers. Fortunately, for those of us who aren’t on the market for a brand new vehicle, there are still many options to upgrade your ride to increase your highway safety and avoid dreaded summer breakdowns! As July comes to a close and we gear up for the August travel surge, we spoke with Richard Reina, product training director at CARiD.com and he provided the following advice for a safer road trip this summer.

Look into aftermarket safety accessories that can be added to your car.

Many gadgets that come standard in newer model vehicles can be purchased as add-ons for any car, and most are available in several versions to fit your budget and needs. One of the most popular of these accessories is the backup camera. Some models are designed to replace your car’s rearview mirror and require professional installation while others are more simple, plug-and-play versions with mountable screens for your dash. Taking it one step further, we are seeing an increase in the popularity of 360° camera systems, which offer a view of all sides of your car, with up to four cameras. Similarly, parking sensors are available to be added to a vehicle, which can alert the driver when they are in close proximity to another car or object without the need for cameras or screens.

Drivers should also consider a GPS navigation system, especially for long road trips to unfamiliar areas. Many drivers today have come to rely solely on smartphone navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze for guidance. However, coverage can sometimes be spotty, especially if you’re road-tripping to a more remote location. In addition to having a larger, easy-to-read screen, today’s aftermarket GPS systems have more reliable satellite connections, updated maps and a longer battery life.

Be prepared with a road trip tool kit.

As many of us unfortunately know, breakdowns happen. However, drivers can do their best to be prepared for one, especially on long trips. There are a few items that all drivers should invest in to help them be ready in the event of a mishap. A small set of hand tools can be purchased for under $20 and, in some cases, having a screwdriver or hammer handy could mean the difference between fixing something quickly yourself and waiting hours for a repair crew to arrive.

Drivers should also consider investing in a 12V jump starter. It is no longer necessary to lug around bulky jumper cables and hope another driver will be around to help. These jump starters are often no bigger than a tablet and can give you the juice you need to get back on the road.

Finally, in the event that you are facing serious car trouble and need to wait for help, it is always a good idea to have safety cones, flares or a reflective triangle in your vehicle. If nothing else, they will give you increased peace-of-mind if you are broken down on the side of the road with your family, especially at night.

Pay attention to how your car is performing on long drives and know how to identify possible issues.

One of the most important aspects of owning a vehicle is being vigilant about the general upkeep and maintenance needed to ensure your car runs safely and efficiently. Your car is a significant investment - the average cost of car ownership hovers at about $8,500 a year- and needs to be treated as such.

Summer can wreak havoc on unsuspecting drivers who may not have taken the time to perform preventative maintenance as temperatures heat up. For example, increased heat can leave your tires vulnerable to wear and tear and lead to dangerous driving conditions. It is important to take the time to listen to your car and identify changes that could potentially be problematic.

Most sounds that you will hear coming from your vehicle are normal operating characteristics that are not cause for concern. It may be time to evaluate for a possible problem if you answer yes to one, or both, of these questions: Has your car begun to make a new sound? Has an existing sound now reached ear-piercing highs? Any change to your car’s normal operations is worthy of further investigation.

Unfortunately, it is often tough and not technically accurate to come to a standard explanation for what is causing a specific noise. Instead of searching for a blanket explanation for what may be causing your car worries, ask yourself the following questions before taking it to a professional:

Is it a new sound? Y/N

WHEN do you hear it? At what speed? Turning the wheel or going straight? Hitting the brake? On sharp turns? Over bumps?

Under what driving CONDITIONS do you hear it? Cold outside? Hot? Only during first five minutes? Only after an hour of highway driving? Only between 35-40 mph?

Does the vehicle DRIVE any differently since the sound started? Less power? Brakes feel weak? Steering feel loose?

Is there a driving maneuver that STOPS the noise? Accelerating/braking/turning/etc.

Coming prepared with a more detailed account of the conditions under which a sound is occurring will save both you and your mechanic value time.