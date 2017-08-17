SUMMER STREETS 2017-- FOOD FOR THOUGHT!

Over the weekend I visited the Citi sponsored event, Food Sessions which was part of the 10th annual Summer Streets festival along Park Avenue, connecting streets from Central Park to Brooklyn Bridge.

Food Sessions was invented by the Canadian genius group Daily Tous Les Jour and Nico Fonseca, with guest Chef John Mooney known for their “interaction design studio with a focus on participation – empowering people to have a place in the stories that are told around them. Food Sessions is their signature shall we say “food feeling event.”

I joined several hundred people seated at many tables of about 20 dinners each, where we donned head phones to block out street noise and hooked our cells into the system to describe our experiences as we gingerly and may I say cautiously tasted and described our respective experiences. This was no wedding with a Viennese table of yummy pastries or Saturday brunch buffet at the River Cafe. I snapped my fingers in disappointed apathy and welcomed a paper dish delivered by volunteer minions with a variety of tastes from purposefully selected food stuffs of varying colors and textures.

These odd bites looked like small tastings of what an alien might try, if, I assume they might be (hopefully) vegetarians. My little dish contained: watermelon, lemon yogurt, granola, quinoa (which looked and had the consistency of a mashed blackberry jelly, a green tea mochi, some peach gelatinous goop and some coconut shavings, oh, and a little bit of mushy chocolate mush square hiding beneath the mochi. I wasn’t sure of anything at first. I was skeptical, even afraid. Especially since I could not place the taste of the yellow drink we were served to accompany the meal, which I have no reference for at all, not even childhood camp bug juice seemed to seem remotely similar in taste, only color.

But I am trooper! And the sexy male voice in my head phones gave me faith that all was well and I just felt like doing anything he said.

The voice beckoned and cheered us on to tell ask how our tongue felt as we slid the lemon yogurt down our throats and crunched on granola. We texted answers to questions into our phones. What is the landscape of your tongue? A gravel road? I have no idea. Spiky? A wave? A garden? Clouds of Venus? A field of flowers?

Questions of how we felt while eating the bites of food were presented on a screen at the end of the table and examples like: “Melting chocolate to make brownies with my mom.” Came up on the screen to prompt us to describe our own memories.