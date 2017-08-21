Summerlicious at Nota Bene for a meal well noted

"I don't know what to to choose anymore," my friend said, as she stared at the assortment of delectable food platters that lay before us.

"Choose?!” I retorted, a little confused as to why one would want to pick when they can eat all the things. “Just eat everything!!"

"No,” she replied with a chuckle. “I mean what to put in my mouth next."

Now that was a dilemma I could relate to. Midway through our shared meal, our mains and sides sat on the table with our appetizer plates because we wouldn’t let the server clear anything despite knowing we couldn’t finish all the food. It was a serious case of food #fomo.

We were eating our way through the Summerlicious menu at Nota Bene, a Toronto foodie fixture by Chef David Lee. The restaurant is on several of Canada’s best new restaurant lists and renowned for its fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Nota Bene’s menu is focused on Canadian cuisine, however influences from Chef Lee’s French and Hakka background, and his travels throughout North America, Europe and Asia are apparent.

We began our meal with two starters.

Nova Scotia Lobster Tom Yum Soup prepared in coconut milk, with Thai chilli and lemongrass was a dish that combined the best of Tom Yum soup - spicy tartness - with the best of a lobster bisque - buttery richness - into a wonderfully unique surprise for the tastebuds.

The Crisp Duck Salad was the standout dish of the entire meal! Essentially a duck confit served on a bed of greens, papaya, cucumber, Asian herbs, with fish sauce, chilies and a sprinkling of nuts. It was like France and Thailand was having the ultimate party together in my mouth.

For mains we chose the Charcoal grilled flat iron steak and the Perciatelli pasta.

The sweet corn succotash perfectly complemented the spicy red chimichurri atop the steak. The rosemary-thyme ash matched the smokiness of the grilled steak, bringing the flavours full circle.

The pasta had a much softer flavour with a fresh burrata Pugliese, sweet peas, and shaved summer truffles that had a very light aroma.

On the side, we had Pommes Frites served with a decadent truffle mayo, and Shaved Onion Rings sprinkled with a beautiful chili-lime dust. We admit, these sides were even better than the mains!!

To finish the meal, we dove into a plate of fine Ontario cheese served with buttermilk crostini, fruit compote and truffle honey. Another highlight of the meal, the cheeses on the platter were a divine selection: Golden Blyth Aged Goat Gouda, hard goat's milk cheese; Five Brothers, a soft cow’s milk cheese with a washed-rind; and Back Forty Bonnechere, a cooked sheep’s milk cheese with a tangy, toasted-rind.

The Bonnechere was my favourite, the Gouda my friend’s. It took us several bites to decide which one we like best because they are all so good.

For dessert we dug into a fantastically created sorbet served with pineapple compote and coconut tapioca pearls.

It was like your everyday sorbet ran away from home to join the circus. Whereas all the flavours of our meal were rich, heavy and savory, this dessert was a nice way to end it all with light, fruity flavours and fun textures.

Snagging the Coveted Reservation

If you’re from Toronto, you know all too well that the hardest part of Summerlicious is getting a reservation at the restaurant you want to try. But for Aeroplan members that task was a little easier this year.

Thanks to a partnership with Summerlicious, Aeroplan members had the opportunity to make advance reservations at participating restaurants at Summerlicious before it opened to the general public.

You can also use your Aeroplan-affiliated credit card when you pay for your meal and earn miles towards your travel plans.