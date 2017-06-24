Summer's Best Read - Blind Item

When looking for a fun summer read, I’ve got just the thing. Blind Item by Jack Ketsoyan and Kevin Dickson.

In case you aren’t familiar with the term, “Blind Item” is a term used for a news story that details something happening without revealing the people involved.

Follow the outrageous life of Nicola, assistant publicist at a top Los Angeles firm. She finds herself in a thankless job cleaning up the trainwreck trail left by their celebrity clients. Nicola attends one private party after another in hopes of signing Hollywood’s most notable. She quickly learns celebrities aren’t as amazing as they appear on TV.

Before long, Nicola finds herself in a Hollywood relationship and the tabloids hot on her trail. Does she have the tools to keep her name out of the rags or will she become their next victim?

Jack Ketsoyan

Ketsoyan knows all about life in Hollywood. He joined the entertainment industry at the age of 18. His first job was at a small PR firm in Los Angeles. Over time, he worked his way up the ladder and eventually moved to a bigger agency. He was fortunate enough to work with clients such as Gerard Butler, Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton and Melissa McCarthy. Ten years later, he opened his own firm, EMC Bowery with friend, Ben Russo.

Ketsoyan co-wrote Blind Item with longtime friend, author and former tabloid journalist, Kevin Dickson. Ketsoyan was inspired to write the book based on some of the crazy, real life experiences he faced as a publicist. The book is based on real celebrity scandals, however the names have been changed to protect the identities of those involved.

Hilarious…. scandalous…. juicy!

One of People Magazine’s “Summer’s Best Books”

“Summer’s hottest new beach read, a juicy tome inspired by real-life Hollywood stories and scandals!” E! Online