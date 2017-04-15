Rotating Restaurant Crushes Young Boy To Death

A 5-year-old boy died Friday after becoming stuck in between the wall and revolving floor of the Sun Dial, a rotating restaurant in Atlanta.

He and his family were visiting from Charlotte, North Carolina, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports. Authorities have not released their identities.

The boy had wandered away from his family but was only a few feet from their table when the accident happened.

“Somehow, the child became lodged between the wall and a table as the dining area rotated,” Atlanta Police Officer Stephanie Brown told Buzzfeed News.

The rotating floor stopped moving when he became caught and restaurant staff and patrons were able to get him out, but he later died at the hospital of his injuries. He was bleeding from the head when pulled out, according to Fox News.

The boy was about four to five feet away from his parents when it happened.

“We simply think he lost sight of his parents and panicked and found himself in that situation,” Atlanta police spokesman Warren Pickard told WRAL. “A small child don’t know what to do in those moments, and it crushed his little small body.” Numerous people sprang into action to help the boy when they realized what had happened, Pickard added.

The Sun Dial Restaurant is located at the top of the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel, 72 stories high.

Celebrate Easter 723 feet above the city with a special Sunday brunch menu from Executive Chef Justin Mason! See link in bio for more information. #sundialatl #westin #atlanta #weloveatl #brunch #discoveratl #sundial #architecture #cityscape A post shared by Sun Dial Restaurant (@sundialatl) on Mar 28, 2017 at 5:03am PDT