Sun Point Wellness Center in Silver Spring Provides Couples Counseling for Depression

Depression is one of the most common mental health problems in the United States, and the therapists at Sun Point Wellness Center know how to help couples overcome this issue.

Silver Spring, MD -According the the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, 16.1 million American adults, or about 6.7%of the U.S. population suffers from major depression. Usually, an individual's emotional problems impact their family and relationships, as well. When a spouse or life partner is suffering from depression, the couple’s relationship usually suffers as a result. This debilitating mental illness can destroy emotional connections and sexual intimacy, eroding trust and security in the process. Studies show that many couples suffering with depression are likely to divorce, and waiting for the things to get better on their own rarely helps matters.

Laura Morse, M.Ed., LGPC and founder of Sun Point Wellness Centersays, “Finding a therapist and beginning counseling before a person hits bottom is the best way to save a relationship. The couple can come in together to work on solutions that will pave the road to a happier life together.”

Sun Point Wellness Center is well known for providing Silver Spring couples with holistic, quality counseling that deals with the issue of depression directly. Talk therapy, is a proven method for helping couples who are confronted with a variety of issues related to depression including drug addiction or alcohol dependence, social anxiety, and Bipolar Disorder. Married coupleswho are willing to work with a counselor can find ways to beat the issues and problems depression brings into their family's daily life. Cultivating understanding and acceptance for one another, and building a strong support system with the help of a counselor who is compassionate and experienced can help the couple get beyond these challenges.

Morse has built a strong reputation as a certified counselor and talk therapy specialist. She works with families and married couples in Silver Spring, Maryland and the surrounding areas. She knows how to help those who find the stresses of living daily life with a depressed person to be overwhelming. Her holistic approach and advanced therapeutic techniques have led to positive results in relationships where one or both partners is depressed.

“I approach each couple differently depending on their unique needs, and am able to craft my approach with each individual in the relationship, making for a much more effective session.”

Morse and the therapists at Sun Point Wellness Center offer an innovative therapeutic approach to help married couples, and life partners, and believe that an evidence-based approach is the best way to give support on the path to recovery from depression.