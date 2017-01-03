5 Healthy Recipes To Start 2017 Off Right

If you had a typical holiday celebration, you likely partook in a lot of sweets, booze and epic meals. It was fun, sure, but now it’s time to recover from that indulgent living. The best way to do that is with a week of healthy eating. And the best way to ensure you stick to that plan is by prepping your meals ahead of time.

We have the recipes you need for the first week of the year. The ones that will help you start the new year off on the right foot.

Naturally Ella

We have healthy whole-wheat breakfast cookies ― because we don’t want you to go through withdrawal after all those weeks of Christmas cookies. For lunch and dinner there’s veggie loaded risotto that tastes even better as leftovers, loaded sweet potatoes that work great as a light lunch or a hearty side, and turkey minestrone soup that will hug you from the inside out.

And, since we like you, we’ve included a peanut butter yogurt dip that is just what you’re body needs when the afternoon crash hits at the office. Pair it with apple slices and you’ll be re-energized in no time.

Without further ado...