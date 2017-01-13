Every week we bring you Sunday Meal Prep to help you lay out healthy weekly meals. Do your shopping, spend a few hours cooking on the weekend, and enjoy the fruits of your labor all week long. A lot of thought goes into curating them, ensuring there’s a good balance of nutrition and delicious fun.

To start the mornings off, we found a blueberry muffin granola recipe. (Don’t worry, no muffins will be harmed in the making of this granola ― it just tastes as good as a muffin, but is way healthier.) Use it to top off yogurt or just in a bowl with milk. For lunch and dinner we have lots of good options. First, a roasted veggie quinoa harvest bowl that doubles as a vegetarian lunch or a hearty side. Next, a quick 30-minute chicken soup that works as a warming lunch or a quick first course for dinner. Then a beautiful citrus salmon that will make a memorable dinner and make you really excited for leftovers the next day, too.