Sunny Pawar At Golden Globes Made The Internet's Collective Heart Melt

There may have been many shining stars in attendance at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards, but the internet thought a particularly little one sparkled brightest.

Sunny Pawar, who plays young Saroo in the film “Lion,” joined co-star Dev Patel on stage to help introduce a clip from their movie.

And, boy, did he make our collective hearts roar.

Dev Patel and Sunny Pawar introduce a clip from @LionMovie, which is nominated for Best Motion Picture - Drama. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/V17ztQmaAA — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

The precious 8-year-old’s delightful smile quickly drew in “aww”s from the crowd. Then, Pawar’s adorably confident introduction of the film after Patel lifted him up to the mic really left everyone in pieces.

Though the young actor was only on stage for a few short moments, that was all it took to make the entire Twitter-sphere melt. And, as you can see below, celebrities and others weren’t afraid to shout their appreciation for the boy across social media.

Me watching Sunny Pawar present pic.twitter.com/GwVz40IaX1 — The Beguiled (@theReal_ilich) January 9, 2017

I could have taken about 5, 20, 60 more minutes of Dev Patel in a tux plus Sunny Pawar. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 9, 2017

Sunny Pawar, star of LION, is not nominated for anything. But he just won the night BECAUSE HE IS ADORABLE. #goldenglobes #asianspotting — Angry Asian Man (@angryasianman) January 9, 2017

All I want is Dev Patel and Sunny Pawar's Golden Globes' Lion introduction on repeat for eternity 😭😭😭 — Gabrielle Micco (@gabriellemicco) January 9, 2017

honestly dev patel walking out and holding hands with sunny pawar at #TheGoldenGlobes saved my life — spooky mulder (@madiedear) January 9, 2017

Still smiling about big Dev Patel and little Sunny Pawar — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) January 9, 2017

okay but i started crying when dev patel came out with sunny pawar bc TOO CUTE — ais (@aisfromspace) January 9, 2017

I will never be over Sunny Pawar, so cute ahhh — Tiyi Darlette (@Tiyi_urlaces) January 9, 2017