These Sunscreen Booths Are A Dream For People Who Hate Reapplying

Sunscreen is a non-negotiable if you’re spending time outdoors. But even the most responsible sun-averse people are guilty of failing to reapply protection as time passes.

Luckily, there’s a relatively new high-tech, fun-looking spray solution. Sunscreen booths mist a layer of SPF all over the body, and all you have to do is stand there. You don’t even have to get your hands goopy.

Sunscreen Mist, which was created in 2006 and previously featured on Shark Tank, offers sun protection in both booths and open spray stations. It has popped up in two Florida parks and a medical office in Los Angeles. Sunscreen Mist’s booths and stations also offer mists of different products, including tanning accelerators and bug repellant, and each application runs anywhere from $1 to $3.

SnappyScreen offers three different levels of SPF ― 15, 30 and 40 ― while Sunscreen Mist comes in SPF 15, 30 and 50. Both company’s booths rotate your body to guarantee full, even coverage. And both systems take just 10 seconds for a full application.

10 seconds! Think of all the time sitting in the sun doing nothing you’ll get back when you no longer have to stop and rub sunscreen on yourself.

OK, so applying sunscreen isn’t really too much of a time suck, but taking all the work out of it is still a pretty brilliant idea nevertheless. When you’re having fun, it can seem like a pain to stop and reapply.