Sunset Neon Announces Debut Album And Releases Nostalgic Single, "Tonight"

Artists are known for pulling inspiration from music that was released from years prior. Sometimes it turns out great because people love to reminisce on older times, but sometimes it’s a flop. For multi-genre artist/producer Bret Autrey, his new project Sunset Neon is about to be your new favorite.

Known for his time as Blue Stahli, Autrey decided to bring the tidbits of 80s vibes he had touched on in previous releases and explore them more under a new project, the result being Sunset Neon. "I’ve dreamed about doing a project like this since I first started making music, so I’m freakishly excited to create some weirdo VHS music for nostalgia-tinged drives or the result of watching too many flicks like ‘Terrorvision' and ‘Vamp' over and over,” shares Autrey.

Today we’re excited to announce that Sunset Neon will be releasing his debut full-length album, Starlight, out December 1st, 2017. From the album comes lead single, “Tonight,” and to be honest, it’s the best damn thing I’ve heard in a very long time. The track is straight out of the 80s and something that could easily be placed within classics like Top Gun, Adventures In Babysitting, Rocky III, and even Wet Hot American Summer. Don’t believe it? Give the track a spin below and prepare to have your mind blown.

“Tonight” is the lead single off Sunset Neon’s debut album, Starlight, and is available for pre-order here. For more information on Starlight, head on over to http://sunsetneonmusic.com/.