Super Hero(ine)

It wasn't like you appeared
Caped to the nines
Underwear on the outside
You simply were
Super to the nines
Heroic on the inside
For us
We were normal together
We had been magic all of our lives
It's not like you saved
Me from a burning building
A cat from the tree
You simply said
Super duper things
Hero’s don't quit
For us
We speak in twists
Creating poetry and prose
And it's not even like
You have any kind
Of special power
You simply are
Kind
Special
For power comes in different forms
The ability to influence
And the ability to know when to allow the next step
Like I said
It's not even like you appeared caped to the nines
Underwear on the outside
Yet, you are the only Superhero
I can see coming
And you are the only superhero
I can hear speaking
