Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 and everything that is coming to Nintendo Switch

Although Nintendo Switch has the right games, every release for the console is received as a small work of art.

Just put your hands on Super Mario Odyssey, I had to try the most usual movements of Mario. The plumber, in spite of its round figure, is an agile type that makes somersaults, somersaults and that can even stick butt to the ground to break it. A fearsome type, if you think coldly.

All the usual moves were there, along with a couple of new ideas: the possibility of rolling like a ball on the ground (it moves quite fast) and the throwing of a cap.This last one is one of the keys of the new game for Switch that raised with several prizes during the fair of the E3 and that, as soon as it made presence, occupied much of the conversations on the event, said Animation 299.

This is a very Nintendo capacity that, neither short nor lazy, one of the leaders of the press defines as his own atomic bomb: as soon as they release Mario in the world of video game, the effect is noticed instantly and for a long time. So it was to see it and so it has been to try it in person: jump, run, throw the cap and look for musicians to form a band (this is the first mission we could complete) is a delight.

Of the two scenarios of Super Mario Odyssey that could be played, the city of New Donk City (no joke, it's called that) is a strange space. There are almost no enemies, but there are many corners to explore. These can be in a culvert that is accessed almost by accident or at the top of the tallest skyscrapers, a point reached by turning Mario into a spark of electricity that moves through the high voltage cables.

Yes, the latter is strange, but it is all related to the cap: if you throw a character, an enemy or a specific object and Mario will become him, acquiring their powers, whether they can see secret objects, move flying or, As in the case of the electricity spark, to access unique map locations. It is the great 'gimmick', the trick under the sleeve of this game and that is supposed to have a lot of protagonism in the set.

In the desert scenario, this exploration and this casual use of the cap take on another role, as it serves to shoot down enemies, to discover collectible objects and even to jump higher, because Mario can move on it. Here Super Mario Odyssey is more the type of platform game that all the fans of Nintendo have known for years.

What is not Mario

With this card on the table, the play of Nintendo for this Christmas is infallible, but there are other products that will arrive much earlier, in summer and around September.

Splatoon 2 is one of these games, it arrives on July 21. We are facing Nintendo's idea of ​​shooting games, which sometimes seem to be similar but in this case it is different: those who want to shoot enemies to death, maybe they do not enjoy the half-child octopuses that throw paint Colors to win the battles.

Yes, in its new story mode and in its new horde mode you have to defeat enemies as a more traditional FPS, but already, there is the similarity. In multiplayer, this is a war of territories, to be the team that has most stained the stage. And in case anyone doubts it, it is fun in either of these two slopes. Only remains to know if it will be sufficiently different from its first part, which was launched on Wii U quite successfully despite the little public that had the failed game.

Another game to have on the radar: Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, which launches on August 29. It is a simple strategy game, although inspired by one of the hardest games of the genre, XCOM. Mario and the amorous rabbits of Ubisoft, because this game is a production of the French company, they will not complicate re-combining this way of playing, but from what I have tried, it has worked out well.

In addition, it is a very nice game, both on the television screen and on the console itself. And knowing the style of the Rabbids games, humor will play a fundamental part of its history, its handling and, ultimately, everything. If we take as an example that one of the promotional images puts one of the rabbits disguised as Peach to get a selfie with the Princess Mushroom itself.

And the list goes on: Pokken Tournament, a remake of the fighting game (real fights) with Pokémon that was released on Wii U; Fire Emblem Warriors, which puts the characters in Nintendo's strategy saga to fight in immense scenarios plagued by enemies as in an action title; Or FIFA 18, which is "the best laptop version of FIFA" according to EA, which is not difficult.