COMEDY
08/28/2017 03:24 pm ET

'Super Troopers 2' Teaser Trailer Is Here, So Go Watch It Right Meow

Like chugging syrup with old friends again.

By Andy McDonald

In 2001, a movie was released that changed the face of cinema forever. That film was “Joe Dirt.”*

But another film came out in 2001 that was pretty great too, and it was called “Super Troopers.” It’s a goofball comedy about a group of highway patrol officers who have syrup-chugging contests and mess with young drivers high on mushrooms.

“Super Troopers” gained a cult status over the last decade, prompting the original cast ― a comedy group known as Broken Lizard ― to crowdfund a sequel. They earned over $4.5 million in funding, more than doubling their original goal.

Now, after long last, the first teaser trailer is here, and it doesn’t look like they’ve lost a step.

*Just kidding about “Joe Dirt.” I mean, obviously.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERIES
13 Cats Who Will Murder You In Your Sleep
Suggest a correction
Andy McDonald Comedy Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Comedy (Movies) Movie Trailers Super Troopers Joe Dirt
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
'Super Troopers 2' Teaser Trailer Is Here, So Go Watch It Right Meow

CONVERSATIONS