Support Your Wellbeing – 3 Easy Self-Care Activities

Self-care is a peculiar, mysterious idea for most of us. First of all, it’s fraught with shades of personal limitations. However, taking care of ourselves - self-care, is important to staying healthy and fully alive. Furthermore, when you put yourself first, paradoxically, it results in greater accomplishments.

As a health & wellness coach, I’m am often a role model to my clients. In light of that, everyone benefits when I take care of myself. All things considered, my clients benefit from my self-care energy.

Self-care is Important Every Day

When we engage in healthy activities — exercising, sleeping, eating well, and social interaction, we develop resiliency. To explain, resiliency is the ability to bounce back from setbacks, and it lasts throughout our lives.

Self-care also incorporates taking care of our mental and emotional well-being. In fact, our energy is a driving force that motivates us in work and at play. Yet, we often forget or ignore feeding our energy.

On the other hand, it’s a topic that comes up often — in a negative way: lack of energy. For instance, we ask, “Why am I so tired?” “How can I manage my energy?”

As a result, it’s helpful to think of yourself as a car. Remember, when a car runs out of fuel, it simply doesn’t go anymore. Yep. It stops. To put it another way, you must feed it — with gasoline. To clarify, like that car, we need fuel, so we don’t need a complete overhaul. In short, people fuel includes taking care of ourselves.

In the long run, maintaining your health includes nurturing your spirit. Generally, how we do it differs for each of us. Significantly, it’s important to do what Is truly you. In other words, act in ways that feel the most real to who you are and who you want to be.

What is Your Self-care Strategy?

Successful self-care is about finding whatever renews your energy. On the whole, it doesn’t work with cookie-cutter techniques you find in a book, or blog post (even this one). All in all, we have to explore what is right for ourselves.

With this in mind, the 3 activities below (in no particular order), are a starting point. All things considered, someone else’s idea may spark a personal solution.

· Goof around. Call on your inner child and let her/him run wild. Jump rope, build a fort, or play hide-and-go-seek.

· Declutter. Recycle something in your wardrobe that you don’t love or regularly wear.

· Take a nap. Ten to twenty minutes can give you energy for the rest of the day.

Additionally, I assembled a few options in the accompanying video,

Self Care: 9 Easy Activities to Renew Your Well-Being

Calm Your Mind; Power Up Your Life