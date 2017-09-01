Supporting Student Recovery on Campuses In Philadelphia Means Supporting Our Future

When I was 18 years old, I entered into college on a basketball scholarship with an extensive adolescent history of mental health and substance use concerns. I had spent more of my adolescent years within treatment settings and juvenile detention centers than out of them, and while most colleges wouldn’t touch me with such a checkered past, this one particular college took the risk. There wasn’t much conversation about how I would manage my wellness while in school beyond a somewhat cursory “I hope your past is behind you” stern talking to.

Very early on in my first semester there, I somehow miraculously managed to find myself attracted to the students on campus who also used alcohol and other drugs. By midway through my first semester, I was showing up to class and basketball practice under the influence. I must say, it is pretty difficult to pay attention in class or play basketball well while under the influence. After one particularly painful performance at practice, I was told by my coach that I needed to “get it together” or I would be kicked off the team which would in turn result in losing my scholarship. I wasn’t offered any resources or support on campus to aid in my “getting it together,” and before the end of that first semester, it was clear that “getting it together” wasn’t working out so well. My solution at that point was to just stop going to school. I don’t recall anybody from the school reaching out to draw me back in, and if they did, it certainly was not assertive enough for me to remember. In the end, my substance misuse without any resources or supports offered by the school to address them resulted in a lost dream and missed opportunity to play college ball and earn a degree.

Today, at 36 years old, my 12 years of sustained recovery from a substance use disorder has afforded me the opportunity to be a Master of Social Work (MSW) candidate at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Social Policy and Practice. It can still be a little mind-blowing to find myself at an Ivy League university when looking back at what my life once was. One of the most extraordinary aspects of my being at Penn is the opportunity to serve as President of the university’s Collegiate Recovery Community known as Quaker Peer Recovery (QPR). In this role, I am privileged to lead the QPR’s efforts to raise awareness of recovery on campus and to provide student-led recovery support services and resources to other students in or seeking recovery.

With recognizing the tremendous value of Collegiate Recovery Programs/Communities on campus and the need to increase the necessary financial resources to support them, all seven of these universities have partnered with Young People in Recovery to hold the 2nd Annual Tee It Up for Recovery Golf Outing and Awards Banquet. Taking place on October 17 at the Plymouth Country Club, the hope is that this fun and celebratory event will help raise the essential funds needed to best support students in or seeking recovery. With the urgency upon us of the current “opioid epidemic” that is claiming more young people’s lives than ever before, we recognize that now more than ever, on-campus supports for students in or seeking recovery is critical.