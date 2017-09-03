Suppose They Gave A Hurricane and Actual, Compassionate People Showed Up

SUPPOSE THEY GAVE A HURRICANE AND ACTUAL COMPASSIONATE PEOPLE CAME.

So obviously someone dressed Melania down and yet she still threw the collar up and made herself look fashionable because she is a clueless twit who has been trained like the Geisha monkey that she is to be ogled at.

Like her husband, she has accomplished nothing. They turned their Harvey visit into the a People Magazine level photo op, the kind that they do for Christmas when they pose for pictures with their multi racial staff.

Trump was sent back out because during the first visit all he talked about was the crowd that turned out for him. Human compassion and nurturing care are as foreign to him as the school children advice not to look directly into a solar eclipse without glasses.

These two disgraceful clowns are incapable of any kind of selfless charity.

Even donating a million dollars is nothing more than an after the fact PR gesture to make up for what he was incapable of accomplishing in person.

Did you for a second feel his compassion? His need to "heel?" What words of comfort did he have, other than to tell everyone how much better he was at this whole rescuing thing than George W. Bush? All he could do was tell them about all the bills he was going to sign because that is his point of view of leadership. By bragging about what money can do.

Did you see him walking in chest high water? Me either. Afterwards, he had to fly back to Washington to survey the damage there.

Think of the tears we saw President Obama shed. HIs eloquent speeches. His hard fought fight to get automatic weapons out of the hands of the mentally ill.

Trump signed a bill to make it even easier for them to arm themselves.

A year ago, Trump pledged money to veterans, got caught in the lie when it was revealed that he never donated it and that is when he paid up.

His minions are drunk on him, I get it. He is their Jimmy Swaggering televangelist white Jesus who guarantees that he can heal the handicapped while he jets off to his mostly white golf courses whose trips have already blown out the entire year's budget for the secret service

30+ visits to golf are not the same as 2 cosmetic visits to the Gulf. But to Trump, both are nothing more than a game.

And during all this, he has pardoned a loathed racist pig and is now talking about shipping out the children of illegal immigrants. So don't fucking get angry at me when I see ALL of this crystal clearly as political opportunity meets bigotry at the delight of the subhuman white section of America.

He has so soul. No thoughts. No vision. He is an indulged trust fund punk who has done nothing but screw other people's lives while he eats his slices of beautiful chocolate cake. He spent all his time here in New York being a celebrity hanger-on until George Steinbrenner and The Clintons had enough and dumped him. Hence his revenge.

President Obama famously humiliated him publicly when he did a razor sharp comedy routine that went after Trump's idiotic birther campaign. Could you be more racist? The message was clear: a man with a name like that can't possibly an American. The audience roared..but Trump, who was present, steamed and bristled.

Going after President Obama has nothing whatsoever to do with healthcare. It's about revenge. He was made fun of and no one is going to get away with that. You have terminal cancer? He doesn't give a flying fuck.

This is about making the black guy look terrible. Ban killing machine weapons? Rein in Global Warming? Hell now. That's Obama business that has to be crushed.

And by leading the parade of I.Q. gullible morons, he can turn courageous journalism into a fake news joke. Once again he is going after and diminishing anyone who has criticized him. Can you imagine sitting in the press room and being told in front of the entire country that you fake?

How amazing is it that the press corp is willing to take it? Or that they have to deal with the Hee-Haw embarrassment Sarah Huckabee who treats every day like a pig auction?

Look at who is enemies are.

If you went to one of them high falltuin' Ivy League schools, then you are the enemy. Literacy is to be Fahrenheit 451 condemned. The Constitution means nothing to him. Democracy means nothing to him. He knows nothing about them. This is 1984 meets King Lear totalitarianism at its finest.

Laws mean nothing to the guy who made friends because he had the best coke in the room.

His supporters could not tell you one thing that President Obama accomplished because that is not what is shared on Fox News, Not so Breitbart and The National Enquirer---which is where Putin and his thugs planted the real fake news. These primordial idiots are so programmed with unfounded nonsense that they cannot be reasoned with.

They believe in their weapons, their warped, narcissistic

version of Jesus and their disgust for anyone of color to the point that they will compare the Obama girls to apes.

My heartfelt suggestion to you is that you pay no attention to them. To quote the late great Jerry Lewis: God goofed.

Work instead on your own soul, your own higher sense of compassion and vote when it is time. The GOP continues to fuck with the rolls to make sure poor people of color cannot vote. Get angry at them. Let the bible make you better, not better than.

The GOPhuck yourselves are the worst form of traitors. Patriots, my ass. As long as they keep allowing this national disgrace to continue to do irreparable damage to our government and our planet they are nothing more than criminals. Shame on them.

And if I see one more shot of group prayer in the Oval office I"m going to puke. Another photo op. Seeing Trump awkwardly pretend to be pious is comical. It's like watching the only white guy in a black church trying to get down with his bad self while praising the Lord.

Trump can't even play President. He can't even play at being a human being.

America wake the fuck up. You are being used. Played. Insulted. Ignored. Damaged.

This is style. It has always been his style.

Get away with murder, have "his Jews;" his accountants cook the books like chicken soup, hide behind the skirts of his lawyers from high atop his Ivory Tower, settle for pennies on the dollar without admitting guilt and declaring so much bankruptcy that he pays no taxes (which is money that could go to things like hurricane relief) while he makes deals with known Russian criminals to rent Trump Tower office space and buy up his real estate because no American bank would deal with him because of his hundreds of millions of debt.

Not exactly Roosevelt or Lincoln material.