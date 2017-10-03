Anthony Kennedy Doesn't Tip Hand In Landmark Redistricting Case

WASHINGTON ― Justice Anthony Kennedy, the key swing vote in a landmark redistricting case before the Supreme Court, did not ask a single question of lawyers challenging maps for the Wisconsin state assembly, but did ask lawyers for the state to clarify whether an electoral map could ever be so egregiously partisan that it could violate the First or 14th amendments.

Kennedy’s silence during the challengers’ comments could indicate he is leaning toward siding with the court’s four liberal justices in striking down the maps for the Wisconsin state assembly, but it’s still uncertain which way he will ultimately vote.

During oral arguments Tuesday, three of the court’s more conservative justices, John Roberts, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, seemed skeptical there could be a workable standard for courts to determine whether a partisan gerrymander violated the Constitution. The court’s more liberal justices, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Stephen Breyer, seemed more optimistic a manageable standard existed.

Lawyers representing Wisconsin argued the court would be taking an unprecedented step into politics by stepping in to strike down Wisconsin’s electoral maps, and would “spark a redistricting revolution on these social science metrics.” In fact, they argued, the 12 plaintiffs lacked standing to challenge all of the state’s maps and could only challenge the districts they lived in.

Kennedy interrupted Misha Tesytlin, Wisconsin’s solicitor general, to ask whether that argument still applied if the challengers in Wisconsin had suffered a First Amendment violation. An electoral map drawn by one party in control of the state legislature could violate the First Amendment, some argue, because it amounts to a state punishment of certain voters for their political views.