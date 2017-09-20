Surf Rock Is Dead Gratifies With Charming New Single

As Pumpkin quoted in Pulp Fiction -“Yeah, well the days of me forgetting are over, and the days of me remembering have just begun.”, Surf Rock is Dead is reminiscent of the highly regarded movie and soundtrack because it gives that dance like no one’s watching vibe and their music becomes memorable in a special way.

Surf Rock Is Dead is the music crush worthy band that should most definitely be on your radar not only musically but to also catch live as they are energetic and gratifying to see. They recently performed a closing summer party at Soho’s O.N.S and completely charmed a beautiful, diverse crowd at a private concert. They have this infectious live performance where it was amazing to see the crowd just let go and dance to their heart’s content, while they went completely full force with addictive.

Surf Rock Is Dead

Their new single, White Salsa, off of their new EP We Have No Friends? is the prime example of why Surf Rock Is Dead should be on repeat in your every day playlist. It starts off with a dramatic guitar into while smooth bass lines and a great balance attack and depth on the drums. Not to mention the unforgettable chorus as they offer a wide range of dreamy “Oohs’” that resound along the lyrics.

Their success is growing steadily fast as their first single, "As If" already has 80,000 plays across all streaming sites in less than a month, the second single "Everything They Said" is already at 50,000 plays. The EP isn't out until October, and already has over 1,000 vinyl pre-orders in the can, along with a partnership with VNYL, a vinyl subscription company that will indulge in your impeccable vinyl nerdom. The guys also just announced a tour with Black Kids in October, and played a Billboard Live session. Surf Rock Is Dead is coming alive in the most excellent ways.

Surf Rock Is Dead