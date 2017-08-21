Surge of Power, Revenge of the Sequel, A Review from the Heart

Movie making is a long journey. It's not easy and involves a serious commitment to the process. Independent film makers face the same challenges as large studios, but with a much smaller budget. Special effects budgets are smaller; they can’t afford “big name” stars, and everything is on a shoestring.

Making a movie with a small budget requires tremendous commitment and creativity, not to mention tenacity. It requires a particular good storyline, a solid cast, and of course, a “hook.” Put all these elements together, and you have a chance at success.

I want to share a film with you that has all these elements. Surge of Power, Revenge of the Sequel. The hero is Surge, cinemas’ very first “out-gay” superhero. His message of the power of inclusion is inescapable, yet it delivers in a fun way. Vincent J. Roth plays Surge and is also the executive producer of the film. Vince loves movie making and this film plays homage to the superhero genre. You can sense the producer’s devotion to the superhero comic books as brought to life by the TV Avengers, The Incredible Hulk TV show, and the original Fantastic Four movie. These actors are part of The Council, a supervillain community in the film; Lou Ferrigno, who played The Hulk; Eric Allan Kramer, Thor; Rex Smith, Daredevil; Reb Brown, Captain America; Alex Hyde-White, Mister Fantastic; Rebecca Staab, Invisible Woman; Carl Ciarfalio, The Thing; Jay Underwood the Human Torch; and Joseph Culp, Doctor Doom.

While The Council plays the role of the supervillain, the “good guys” in the film, led by Omen, Nichelle Nichols, of Star Trek, are there to help Surge in his epic battle. Shannon Farnon, Wonder Woman on SuperFriends, Michael Gray the alter ego of Captain Marvel, on SHAZAM!, along with John Newton, Clark Kent/Superboy on the Superboy TV show support Omen as she faces her arch enemy, Augur, played by Eric Roberts from The Dark Knight and Doctor Who.

There are over sixty cameo appearances in the film, which has to be a world record. Can you imagine the creativity and determination it must have taken to produce that many cameo appearances?The film’s main cast delivers a well-played film while telling the story and making sure everybody has a good time and enjoys the campy fun. Nichelle Nichols, Linda Blair, Gil Gerard, Eric Roberts, and Robert Picardo team up, entertain and deliver. All of these players come together to tell a story of good and evil and a film packed with fun, starsand a message.

So, who should see Surge of Power, Revenge of the Sequel? Sci-fi fans and those who enjoy the superhero genre. There are “Easter eggs,” genre references and inside jokes galore that are worth the price of a ticket. People who enjoy campy movies and are looking for a good time, a laugh and entertainment!