Surge of Power – Things You Don’t Know

‘Surge of Power: Revenge of The Sequel’ features cinema’s first out gay superhero, following on from the vastly popular ‘Surge Of Power: The Stuff Of Heroes’. Dubbed as ‘A leap forward for superhero films’, with a superhero who is ‘a positive role model in the LGBTQ community’, this much-awaited sequel is a film that everyone can enjoy. It's campy, superhero fun.

The plot follows Surge as he leaves his home town, Big City, to pursue his arch enemy who is heading towards Las Vegas to find mysterious crystals that are key to a diabolical plan of an even greater, and even more dangerous super villain, which leads to a battle on Hoover Dam. Will he be able to stop him in time or will it be too late?

Featuring more than 50 stars, this long-awaited sequel is packed full of all the best Hollywood talent. Featuring Eric Roberts, who portrayed The Master in Doctor Who, as well as notable sci-fi actors such as Nichelle Nichols, from the original Star Trek movies, Linda Blair, from The Exorcist, Gil Gerard, who portrayed Buck Rogers in Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, and Robert Picardo, another Star Trek veteran. In addition to these actors, the film also features many other recognizable celebrities, famed for their incredible acting abilities and love of humour.

The producer of the film, Vincent J Roth, who also created the original film, has said

“As a filmmaker, I am compelled to present our genuinely groundbreaking characters and the fun world we created to a mainstream audience.”

As well as that, he has also said that the movie’s tagline, “Make a Difference Where You Can” is the moral of the story, but to get there, a lot of evil and skullduggery has to be dealt with heroically and humorously!

When Roth began filming the sequel, he would say in interviews that there had not been another gay superhero - a big time superhero - since his original film. He went on to state that, "Maybe the universe heard my words and brought about another gay superhero movie."

The Hollywood Reporter has, in a review of the movie, said:

“Vincent J. Roth's film broke ground in 2004 with a hero that fights hate crimes and "talks about the perils of homophobia.”

The Hollywood Reporter stated that in the comic book world, many mainstream superheroes and villains are LGBTQ, such as Harley Quinn, Deadpool, Wonder Woman, Ice Man, and Cat Woman. However, each of these characters has been portrayed as straight when it comes to the big screen.

The Hollywood Reporter asked Roth when he thought a DC or Marvel movie will include an LGBTQ superhero or villain. He replied, "I didn’t think it would take 12 years since the first Surge of Power movie for another gay superhero movie to show up. There certainly is momentum with LGBTQ inclusiveness, but I couldn’t tell you when a big studio will bite that bullet. I can tell you that I am motivated to make a third Surge of Power movie, and while the sequel is bigger and better than the first movie, I intend the Surge of Power threequel to be even more so."

Film Blerg, has reviewed the movie and said:

“It was a very brave, independent film to put out there originally, as the underlying story is through Surge (played by Vincent J. Roth, who is also collaborating director,) the first out gay superhero. We have never seen anything like this on our screens before, so it was a pretty big deal when the film came about.”

When talking about the film’s humorous side, Film Blerg also stated that, “It is written with a cheesy kind of humour that you have to like, but somehow it still manages to be tasteful and carries the undercurrent of the story very well.”

The original movie was also a comedy that spoofed the superhero genre, generating its own following, based on its humor and LGBTQ storyline. ‘Surge Of Power: Revenge Of The Sequel’ is being shown at film festivals and conventions across the world.

Sequel star Shannon Farnon, Wonder Woman from Super Friends! Said:

“I have no doubt this will be one of the most talked about independent films of the year. Even the title brings laughter. And I know the world is ready for a gay superhero.”