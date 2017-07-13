Part of what stops us from facing into the deep, challenging work is we believe we need to know it’s going to be worth it in very specific ways. That we’ll find a certain level of love, success, or happiness. That everything will land where we think it should.
We’ll make this much money. We’ll get that person to love us. We’ll own certain things. We’ll look a certain way. We’ll finally feel “happy.” We’ll get specific recognition.
But that’s a limited way of approaching life. Because we can’t possibly know.
I never could have imagined how free, joyful, purposeful, and connected I’d feel standing on the other side of the most gut wrenching work of my life. Because the work had to crack me open first, so that I could experience richer levels of each. Levels I never could have reached from where I was standing before. I had to let go of everything I was, everything I built, and everything I thought I was becoming. I had to let go of knowing anything at all.
You want to be healed, whole, happy, and successful? Then let go of what you believe those things mean.
What you think they should look like.
None of that matters on the other side.
What matters is that we surrender fully to the process, that we keep facing into and moving through the mess of emotions, and we commit to the challenging work of uncovering who we’re meant to become in the aftermath.
And yet, you still won’t find what you’re looking for. You’ll find something much more real, true, and aligned.
Something more amazing than you can possibly imagine.
Stephenie Zamora is an author and life coach, business and marketing strategist, and founder of CallOfTheVoid.tv. Here she merges the worlds of personal development, energy healing, intuitive coaching, writing, and mixed media art to help individuals rise up and come back from the darkest, hardest chapters of life. She guides her clients through the challenging process of re-orienting to their lives, relationships, and work in a way that’s fully aligned with who they’ve become in the aftermath of loss, trauma, depression, and big life changes. After struggling with PTSD, grief, and anxiety from a sudden and traumatic loss, she navigated her own difficult healing journey, and has set out to help others find the purpose of their own path using The Hero’s Journey as a framework.
Stephenie is the founder of Stephenie Zamora Media, the author of Awesome Life Tips®, creator of Journey Mapping Sessions™, and is currently working on a second book, Unravel. Her work has been featured on The Huffington Post, Yahoo Shine, Elite Daily, Positively Positive, and many other publications over the years. Connect with her on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or at www.CallOfTheVoid.tv.
