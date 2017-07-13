Part of what stops us from facing into the deep, challenging work is we believe we need to know it’s going to be worth it in very specific ways. That we’ll find a certain level of love, success, or happiness. That everything will land where we think it should.

We’ll make this much money. We’ll get that person to love us. We’ll own certain things. We’ll look a certain way. We’ll finally feel “happy.” We’ll get specific recognition.

But that’s a limited way of approaching life. Because we can’t possibly know.

I never could have imagined how free, joyful, purposeful, and connected I’d feel standing on the other side of the most gut wrenching work of my life. Because the work had to crack me open first, so that I could experience richer levels of each. Levels I never could have reached from where I was standing before. I had to let go of everything I was, everything I built, and everything I thought I was becoming. I had to let go of knowing anything at all.

You want to be healed, whole, happy, and successful? Then let go of what you believe those things mean.

What you think they should look like.

None of that matters on the other side.

What matters is that we surrender fully to the process, that we keep facing into and moving through the mess of emotions, and we commit to the challenging work of uncovering who we’re meant to become in the aftermath.

And yet, you still won’t find what you’re looking for. You’ll find something much more real, true, and aligned.

Something more amazing than you can possibly imagine.