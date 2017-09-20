Surrender to the Wise Voice Within

Image Licensed from Shutterstock

How much external noise must we be exposed to before we get the message? Do you get inundated with emails, information, advertisements and opinions from every expert in every field urging you to follow their lead?

What might happen if you put all of that noise on pause, and instead tuned into the wise voice within you?

Are you open to trust in the magic and natural rhythm of your life? Might you already have the answers you seek?

Often what holds us back from venturing inward, is the mistaken belief other’s know better than we do. When unpacking that statement, the ridiculousness of it becomes blatantly apparent.

How could anyone know what’s right or what aligns with my heart better than me? The truth is they can’t and they don’t because they are too busy on a journey figuring out what’s right for them.

I can’t help but ask myself these important questions lately. I love learning and growing. I am grateful for teachers and leaders who inspire and challenge me to look at the world and humanity through new eyes.

What I’ve come to notice, is when I put the external noise on hold and venture within, what I experience has a freshness and realness to it that’s comforting and uplifting. This isn’t to say I won’t still be looking outside to learn, be moved and challenged by others around me.

Let’s be real, there is a world of knowledge and experience I know nothing of, and like you I’m hungry to learn more while I get to be here. But in case you haven’t noticed, there is such an overload of information and personal wisdom being shared out, that if we aren’t carving out time to venture within, our own wise voice can very easily get lost in the mix.

So many of us take the word ‘growing’ literally, as though we must add more to be more in touch with ourselves. When the truth is, growth in today’s world comes when we unlayer and undo. In order to know what’s true for us, we must shut the noise down, so we can hear the familiar language of our heart’s voice and wisdom – this is the place to lead our lives from.

Being on an endless quest to quench our thirst for worthiness outside of ourselves, is what leads to overwhelm, burnout and feeling lost – it’s the departure from ourselves that leads to despair. It’s buying into the misconception we should follow instead of lead from our own inner knowing.

Here’s the thing, the information will still be there coming at us from every direction when we emerge. But for the love of all things right in the world, let’s stop trying to add more to our plates and our ‘beings’ in order to fix what isn’t broken.

When we surrender to who we already are and see ourselves as human beings who aren’t broken, who don’t need to be fixed – we will start approaching one another with acceptance rather than with an agenda to fix each other.

Having compassion for who we are, as we are, is so much simpler than trying to prove to ourselves and the world we are ‘a something or a someone’ because we know a lot about a lot, but little about who we truly are or what we truly want.

Tapping into our truth and natural rhythm comes when we unwind, unpack and undo – not when we add more layers of information, striving and doing.