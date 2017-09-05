Surrogacy /// Sister-in-law offers to carry!

Hi there! We are Erik and Adam McEwen and we are documenting our journey to fatherhood through our youtube channel, McHusbands!

In October of 2016, we decided it was time to start building our McFamily. When November came around, we had decided that our only option was to adopt. Surrogacy just seemed out of reach because of the price tag that went along with it. That is when , Corrin, Erik’s sister-in-law and brother’s wife), approached us and offered to be our surrogate! We were simply overjoyed! Although we loved the idea of adoption, Corrin’s offer was to good to be true.

We are now expecting TWINS and they are due Dec. 8th 2017.

In this video, we interview Corrin about her first trimester! She gives insight as to what has been her difficulties and also shares the joy that this journey has been.

