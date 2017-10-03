Survival Do's and Don'ts In Case of a Disaster

As it seems the world is hit by one disaster after another, I think it’s of paramount importance that everyone should know what to do in limit situations. Disasters can come in a wide range of shapes and sizes (take a look at recent hurricanes and their destruction) but the main common ground is the level of panic they inflict.

People are not prepared to face Mother Nature’s fury and this leads to tragic situations where the most precious loss is the human life. We can all move on and rebuild our lives, but we can’t bring back a life!

So, regardless of your geographic location, take a look at the Do’s and Don’ts in case of a Disaster mentioned below. And pay attention, these may save your life someday!

DO – Find Shelter

A safe shelter where no one and nothing can harm you is the ideal location but these are difficult to find. Still, you should be up to date with the available disaster shelters in your area and the buildings that were designed to resist Mother Nature’s wrath.

Each emergency situation is different and it’s important to find the adequate type of shelter. For instance, in the case of an earthquake, you need a reinforced building with a solid structure but in the case of a tornado (or nuclear fallout) the best choice for shelter is underground.

DON’T – Stay with the House

Our homes are not designed to withstand powerful floods, earthquakes, or tornados so staying with the house when the authorities give the order to evacuate is the biggest mistake to make! Still, if you are caught in the house by the disaster, try to contact the authorities as quickly as possible!

Also, put together an evacuation plan in case of disaster, and make sure every member of your family knows it!

DO – Get the Right Gun

Whereas it’s a shotgun that can kill zombies or it’s a regular rifle, you need a gun for protection and hunting. When the world goes upside down and you bug out, the gun will be your only shot to a safe escape. Not only that you should understand how your gun works in case it breaks and you need to fix it.

Also, if the world as we know it goes away, the gun will be a fantastic way to procure fresh meat for you and your family, so don’t ignore it!

DON’T – Give into Fear

Fear is an absolutely normal reaction but it can be overwhelming in an emergency situation. So, before you stare the disaster in the face, make sure you learn how to manage your fear – this will prevent you from freezing if and when you’re taken by surprise by an emergency situation.

DO – Prepare a BOB

The Bug Out Bag is a very popular topic on sites that discuss survival topics, but many people still consider it just a paranoid reaction. Still, considering the latest disasters, a BOB is the perfect way to make sure your family has food, water, and clothing for at least three days (the first 72 hours are critical for survival).

DO – Learn to be Creative

The power to adjust to any situation is extremely important in a disaster. I know that it may sound anticlimactic, but it’s important to be creative and find new uses for the objects and things you have around. Regular objects like duct tape, can have countless uses in a survival scenario, you just need to find them!