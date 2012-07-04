Last week, British rock band Muse's new song "Survival" was named the official song of the 2012 Olympic Games, and on Wednesday the official video was released.

"Survival" will be played throughout the games, which take place from July 27-Aug. 12, and will be heard when athletes enter the venues and before medal ceremonies.

The song's video released by Olympic officials, begins with a quick rewind through some of the Games' biggest moments throughout the years, before launching into a powerful montage of close-up shots of athlete's faces, as well as celebratory and crushing moments.

Muse's frontman Matt Bellamy, told reporters the song was written with the Games in mind, and said he thinks it expresses a sense of conviction and determination to win. "It's a huge honor to have the track chosen as such a major part of the London 2012 Olympic Games," he said.

