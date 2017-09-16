Survive & Thrive Bootcamp, The Entrepreneur Dot-Connector

Like most of you, I’ve been to many conferences, but none have been like Survive & Thrive. Marva Allen of Wordeee, Sachin Narode of Xeniapp, Kean Wong of STAR Producer Academy, and David Schreiber of Club Getaway teamed up to conceive a bootcamp, where entrepreneurs would gain access to Angel and Silicon Valley investors, plus influential people like Jesse Itzler, Kevin Harrington, and Susie Carder. Devised to help entrepreneurs build real relationships, shift their mindset and take action, all in an effort to move the needle and to take their companies and brands from surviving, to thriving.

Set in Kent, Connecticut at Club Getaway, mission-driven start-ups with revenue, and lifestyle entrepreneurs, mastermind, pitched and learned how to fast track their success. They even reserved spots for students. Swapping office attire for athletic wear and the boardrooms for cabins we had some well needed pampering, fun and networking. Spending a weekend in a no-judgement zone, around highly successful people who understand your struggles, and can offer one-on-one insights, mastermind and support--priceless!

Jessie Itzler reminded us that "the limitations we put on ourselves are just that, self-imposed,” and that “if you want something, it has to be embedded into your DNA. Driving home the idea, that your “successes in life will come from learning how to be comfortable with being uncomfortable." Kevin Harrington shared a few Shark Tank stories, and his success journey including some of the downs. He reminded us to “always build your personal brand, setting the intentions and ordering the results.” Most importantly, at the end of the weekend, several entrepreneurs and startups were selected for funding, with a grand total of $25 million for disbursement.

About the Author:

Nicole is a passionate and innovative brand communications catalyst, always eager to learn new skills to expand her horizons. With a degree in Fashion Marketing, she is currently pursuing a degree in Communications with an emphasis in Visual & Media Studies. She is the founder of Nicole Williams Collective, the creator of The Purposeful Living Planner, and besides creating content for brands through her lifestyle blog—Nicole’s Lifestyle Lounge, she enjoys spending time with her two beautiful girls and the bae.