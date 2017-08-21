Surviving Plane Rides with Your Little One

Traveling with an infant can be challenging, but that shouldn't deter you from packing up and exploring the world. With each travel experience it gets easier. You learn more about your baby and what he/she needs to get through that plane ride. You also learn to strategtically plan your lay over lengths, plane ride lengths between lay overs, and even the time of the day you choose to fly. There are a few things I learned, that helped make traveling with my < 12 month old son a little easier.

First, you may have heard it before, but ensuring that they are eating, drinking, or nursing as the plane takes off and lands is such a life saver in protecting their ears and preventing pain. I do always pack some tylenol just in case but so far (knock on wood) I’ve never had to use it.

Second, I use to be a window seat person, but that was pre mobile baby. Before he could crawl and move around, it was easier to nurse privately in a window seat and I enjoyed just keeping to myself. However, having that aisle seat was clutch for all the times I had to get up and walk up and down the aisle with him, or to be able to go to the bathroom and change his diaper without having to disturb fellow travelers. Also I could put my son in the aisle and let him have some more room to play, while I watched him.

Third, for older babies that start eating solids, I found snacks to be incredibly helpful in keeping my son busy! Cheerios, animal crackers, puffs, were all great finger foods. Also, as airlines allow liquids for babies, I usually have his sippy cup, and extra water with me.

Fourth, I learned that if I spread out the time between introducing new toys to him it made a difference. He could keep busy with one toy at a time, and I generally have gotten in the habit of waiting at least an hour or so before introducing another new toy to him. Every baby is different but if you find a theme in the types of toys your baby enjoys that can be so helpful. For example, between 9-12 months my son loves putting things inside other things so different sized cups were very entertaining for him, in addition to pop up books, and toys that lit up. I try not to take toys that sing, and make music so that I don't bother the people around me.

The last piece of advice I can share, is to time your flights around their normal routines, when you can. Aim for red eye flights instead of daytime when you’ve got long or international rides, while your baby normally sleeps as it makes a difference! OR if you can coordinate the shorter flights to be around the time your baby naps, that earns you some peaceful hours as well. It hasn't always worked out, but I do always take his schedule into consideration before booking any flights.