Surviving the Lights With Athlete Business Manager Tywanna Smith

Q: Tell us a little about your background and who you are?

A: Well, I am a former professional basketball player-turned financial advisor, entrepreneur, and best-selling author. I played collegiately at Ole Miss, and I also earned my Master of Business Administration (MBA) there. After playing sports my entire life, I have committed to sharing the wisdom I have gained through experience and by working with other professional athletes for the last 10 years to advance the game.

Q: How hard was the transition for you going from athlete to business woman?

A: Actually, it wasn’t a hard transition for me for two reasons: One, I had torn my ACL in high school, so I was forced to think of myself as more than a ball player at an early age. I always knew I wanted to invest in having a strong business mindset because I experienced how quickly my career could end. And, two, because my parents always held academics over athletics, I earned my Master of Business Administration (MBA) BEFORE embarking on my professional basketball career. So, I had been preparing for the transition for years, even though I didn’t know exactly what I wanted to do. Thankfully, it ended up being a smooth transition, made easier by taking an opportunity working with someone who had supported me in college.

Q: What made you become an entrepreneur and how has the journey been thus far?

A: I’ve always been solutions-oriented; I get satisfaction from getting things done…I guess it’s part of my competitive spirit. I had a great experience as a professional basketball player, but some of my friends and other athletes I read about were not so fortunate. I kept thinking, “How do we fix this?” My undergraduate studies were in Marketing, so I was trained to think like the person I was trying to reach. The blessing was that I had been a professional athlete, so I KNEW what other athletes were faced with…the pressure, the poor advice, the fear, the inexperience in business. I decided to commit myself to fill the niche and provide the guidance that ALL athletes needed to avoid the most common mistakes.

I have had a great time connecting with professional athletes across the country and helping them meet their diverse needs. There are so many retired athletes that support what we are trying to accomplish because they didn’t have this type of support on their journey. We are trying to change the conversation from just money and materialistic things, so we can truly change the game – one athlete at a time.

Q: As an athlete business manager, what is your primary objective for any athlete you work with?

A: My goal is to develop each client personally and professionally so that they are equipped to take charge of their brands, their finances, and their legacies. I try to alleviate the stress and pressure involved with making the transitions from college to the professional level, then from the professional level to life. Ultimately, I want to educate and empower each athlete so that, one day, they don’t need me to brand them, promote them, manage them, and recognize good business opportunities for them.

Q: Is there any particular common obstacle that a majority of your clients face?

A: Yes, discipline! It’s hard to believe that individuals that are so disciplined in their sport can be just as undisciplined in every other area of their lives. I help my clients create processes to take the emotional guesswork out of the decisions they must make regarding people and money. The people they work with should meet certain criteria; the way they save, spend, and invest money should be pre-determined; they must strategically build their legacies in the off-season. That is the only way to keep their eye on the prize. And, if you think about it, we [athletes] are used to systems and having decisions made for us, so we can reserve the impulse, split-second decisions for the field and court. But, even then, we have some guidance on what to do through our sets and plays.

Q: Talk a little about your book Surviving the Lights, and why it is so important for athletes to read?

A: I believe all athletes and their families, from high school to the pros, should read my book. I cover the areas of the sports business that aren’t talked about openly because you think it is common sense. But, they’re the areas that are ruining careers and legacies. All athletes need to understand how important the business side of sports is to long-term success - how you carry yourself, how you interact with others, how you prepare for your future.

I chose the title “Surviving the Lights: A Professional Athlete’s Playbook to Avoiding the Curse” to emphasize how serious this game is. The ‘lights’ of sports aren’t easy to handle. Many athletes have faltered under the pressure and the scrutiny. We see a new story every day. Some people believe there is a curse on professional athletes and public figures, and I wanted to create a blueprint to help athletes withstand all the negativity that comes in this business.

Q: How much do you think your experiences as a player, help you what you do now?

A: My experience as a former Division I and a professional athlete is the cornerstone of my success because it helps me connect with other athletes. There is a certain level of wisdom that comes from wearing that jersey and those cleats. It is a very different perspective when you’re sitting in the stands versus being in the spotlight, and my experience gives me the level of understanding I need to serve my clients and deliver solutions.

Q: What are some of your future plans and goals as it pertains to your company?

A: I am working to be more proactive in reaching athletes at a young age with this information, and my book was my first step. I am also creating an athlete coaching system, based on my book, to offer customized insight to high school athletes and their families, collegiate student-athletes, and professional athletes. The depth of the content and resources will prepare them to transition to the next level of their sports journey, informed and in charge. I aim to teach them what other athletes spent many years and lots of money learning. I want to shift the power and change the game through preparation and education. And once they know, I want to hold them accountable for their success,

Q: What is the number one piece of advice you can give young athletes who are transitioning into a professional career?

A: Keep learning and asking questions! When you stop, you are automatically at a disadvantage to the one who knows. In general, it’s hard for men to admit they don’t have the answers, but that humility and eagerness to learn is essential to surviving this business. The great divide between us all is not money, it’s education. Because even with lots of money, if you don’t know what to do with it, you will always be dependent on the one who does.

Find out more about Tywanna at www.theathletenexus.com