Sen. Susan Collins Will Vote No On Health Care Bill

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said on Monday she would not vote for the Senate’s controversial health care bill, despite urging from fellow Republicans to pass the legislation as soon as this week.

In a series of tweets, Collins cited a Congressional Budget Office report released Monday that found the new bill would cause 22 million people to lose their insurance over the next 10 years. The Senate’s bill would also dramatically undercut federal funding for Medicaid and financial assistance for low- and middle-income people, all facts Collins said wouldn’t “fix ACA problems for rural Maine,” referring to the Obama administration’s Affordable Care Act.

I want to work w/ my GOP & Dem colleagues to fix the flaws in ACA. CBO analysis shows Senate bill won't do it. I will vote no on mtp. 1/3 — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) June 26, 2017

CBO says 22 million people lose insurance; Medicaid cuts hurt most vulnerable Americans; access to healthcare in rural areas threatened. 2/3 — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) June 26, 2017

Senate bill doesn't fix ACA problems for rural Maine. Our hospitals are already struggling. 1 in 5 Mainers are on Medicaid. 3/3 — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) June 26, 2017

The announcement is a significant blow to Senate Republicans, particularly Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has scrambled to garner support for the bill, which could come up for a vote as early as Thursday.

Collins is one of several senators who initially expressed skepticism about the hastily drawn legislation, which was crafted largely behind closed doors by Republican leaders. Last week, she told MSNBC’s Chuck Todd she could not “support a bill that is going to result in tens of millions of people losing their health insurance.”

Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.) last week also announced he would not support the bill in its current form.

Those concerns have been echoed by several of their colleagues, including Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah). Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) also expressed “significant concern” following the release of the CBO analysis. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) told reporters he would vote no unless the legislation becomes more conservative. Last week he called for a plan that is “more like a repeal and less like keeping Obamacare.”

Every Senate Democrat has declared opposition to the legislation, and the bill will not pass if three Republican senators oppose it. The House has passed its version of a health care bill, called the American Health Care Act.

The Senate’s bill, called the Better Care Reconciliation Act, was unveiled by GOP leadership Thursday, drawing immediate dissent from a swath of health care and patient groups, including the American Medical Association and AARP.