'Odd Family Dynamic' At Center Of Bizarre Missing Person Case

A missing Alabama woman is feared dead, and authorities say that a strange series of twists has led them to believe that someone close to her knows what happened.

“It’s an odd family dynamic that we’re encountering,” Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Captain Paul Burch told HuffPost. “These are people who live in a very rural, impoverished area. You essentially have to have four-wheel drive just to get there, and they aren’t real law enforcement-friendly.”

Burch is investigating the disappearance of Susan Mayo, of Wilmer. A relative reported the 60-year-old woman missing on June 17, but authorities aren’t sure when exactly she disappeared.

“As the case has progressed, we think the report was delayed,” Burch said. “We just don’t know for sure. She had two paychecks she had not picked up, and she needed every penny she earned just to get by.”

Authorities are also unsure about how many children Mayo has. According to Burch, they know for certain she has two sons, but police haven’t been able to get straight answers from the family as to whether she has more than that.

The oldest boy – 32-year-old Nathaniel Sebastian – has become the focus of the investigation in recent weeks.

“He’s caused a light to be shined on him because of his behavior and some of the comments that he’s made, which I can’t elaborate on,” Burch said. “We believe he is either responsible or has direct knowledge about her disappearance.”

According to police, Sebastian’s relationship with his mother was tumultuous.

“Nathaniel has always lived with mama,” said Burch. “From what we understand, both were hot-tempered and would get into arguments frequently.”

Authorities believe the relationship between mother and son deteriorated further in the months leading up to her disappearance.

“He never had a girlfriend until recently, and he had a child with that girl,” Burch said. “Well, girlfriend and mama couldn’t get along, so mama ran her off. We understand there was a lot of tension over that.”

The last public post on the Facebook profile attributed to Mayo was made on the afternoon of April 8. The post was in response to a friend who hoped all was well.

“Yes and no,” Mayo responded. “Pray for us my dear, especially for my son Nathaniel!”

Sebastian was apparently at odds with the parents of his girlfriend. Authorities told HuffPost he’s been involved in at least two altercations with them.

In August 2016, Sebastian, who had allegedly been arguing with his girlfriend’s mother, was accused of backing up a vehicle in a “reckless manner, knocking her to the ground,” Burch said.

Roughly seven months later, in March of this year, he allegedly threatened to assault his girlfriend’s father.

In each case, Sebastian was charged with harassment, according to police. The disposition of the cases is unclear. Records maintained by the sheriff’s office do not indicate whether they have been adjudicated, and the clerk of court for Mobile County did not respond to a request for comment.

Last week, police conducted search warrants at Mayo’s residence and a neighboring home belonging to her parents. Burch said they took computers and other items during the searches. Sebastian’s younger brother, Edward, told HuffPost that investigators took at least three cell phones.

“The Sheriffs have both my brothers and grandmothers phone,” he wrote in a Facebook message.

Sheriff’s deputies also conducted a ground search on the properties. If anything was found, it has yet to be made public.

Mayo’s neighbor, Karen Bohannon, told WEAR-TV that she’d assumed Mayo, an employee of an area Waffle House, had been working nights.

“She’s always been home, she’s never really went anywhere,” Bohannon said.

Mayo’s relatives allegedly threatened inquisitive reporters who got too close to their property.

A reporter “was trying to do a follow-up on the search and the grandfather threatened to shoot him and basically ran him off,” Burch said. “Nathaniel was also aggressive to him.”

Given the circumstances of the case, authorities said they have reason to believe that Mayo is not alive. Familial conflict is being considered as a possible motive.

“There’s a lot more I would like to say but can’t,” said Burch. “We’re hoping some things are going to break through this week.”

Anyone with information regarding Susan Mayo’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 251-574-8633.