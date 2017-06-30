Wanted Man Plays Worst Ever Game Of Hide And Seek With Cops

He was hidden in plain sight.

Cops in northern England didn’t have to exert too much effort to find this suspect.

West Yorkshire Police department said officers showed up at his home in Calderdale on Thursday morning ― and found him hiding underneath a bed.

What gave up his special spot was the fact his legs were poking out:

Police shared an amusing photograph of his unsuccessful attempt at evading capture to Facebook, above.

“You will not be surprised to find out that yes we did find him,” the department posted online.

It’s unclear exactly why police wanted to question the unidentified man. HuffPost has reached out for further information.