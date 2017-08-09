Sustainable Development Goals: Show policymakers what is possible!

At this stage, the opportunities for businesses associated with the Global Goals are still based on policy guidance and expectations.

But, we are quickly moving to the next, and for business even more crucial, stage.

The first 60 countries have, by the end of July 2017, presented national plans on specific policy goals further to the adoption of the SDGs. These plans will enable nations to develop concrete proposals and allocate funds to achieve them.

This is where businesses can present cases to engage with policymakers and markets to deliver solutions, which help grow both a business – and the sustainability of the world.

At Novozymes, based out of Denmark, we have been working closely with Danish policymakers – also to plant the seeds needed for unlocking real business opportunity downstream.

As noted in my previous post, the private sector plays a key role and bears a big responsibility to drive the global sustainability agenda. The SDGs point towards the many opportunities for companies that spring from this agenda. They point companies in the right direction to deliver solutions that contribute to sustainable growth.

Seen in this way, they are a trillion-dollar business opportunity for the companies that get it right.

However, how do you pull a global agenda to local markets? Here resides the key element of achieving on strong national plans, as these are much more relatable to companies – and more concrete.

Companies need to show policymakers what is possible!