Sustainably Tasty - Harvest Seasonal Grill

“Thank God for Harvest Seasonal Grill”
We love South Florida. The beach is there, shopping is there, and some of the best new dining experiences are there (we’re looking at you Delray Beach). What hasn’t been there was a true farm to table dining experience. That is until now.
We have been lucky to find some quality healthy dining options in South Florida, but none of them compare to what we experienced at Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar. This upscale, yet wallet-friendly casual restaurant lives by the mantra of “Know Your Farmer, Know Your Food”, and this motto of sorts is apparent in every detail. Whether it’s the names of the local farmers and farms that provide ingredients for the menu (printed on eco-friendly paper, using eco-friendly ink), the organic cleaning products, or even the outdoor planter boxes where the chefs grab fresh herbs, there is a true emphasis on quality and love for the environment.
When it comes to the food, seasonal isn’t only in the name. Harvest Seasonal Grill is a true seasonal restaurant and their menu changes with the seasons (every three months). This ensures Executive Chef Bill Ring is working with menu items reflective of the time of year that certain items are in season and available at their peak.
Right now, you can check out their Summer Brunch menu featuring some of the taste of summer like corn, scallops, and blueberries. Here are some of the highlights:
Looks good right? We know! Best of all almost everything pictured above is under 500 calories and that can be said across their menus. If that scares you because you think you are going to get a skimpy plate, think again. This food is both delicious, filling, and fits right into the "fit foodie" lifestyle. Our friends will be glad to know Harvest Seasonal Grill also accommodates a vast range of dietary needs with allergy-friendly and gluten-free concessions, vegan items, and dairy-free offerings. Additionally, the eatery offers an extensive menu of organic wines by the glass, along with craft-brewed draft beers, and a cocktail menu boasting seasonally rotating drinks made with fresh fruits and herbs. If you drink, make sure the bartender slides a glass (or three) of their Sangria creations across their recycled glass bar tops.
Delray Beach is already a growing food scene, with some great restaurants within its city limits, but Harvest Seasonal Grill just might take the cake and is on its way to becoming one of the top restaurants in all of Florida. And we haven't even talked about their fresh-fast option LocalGreens yet. For that, you'll have to wait until next time.
