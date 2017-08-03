Sustainably Tasty - Harvest Seasonal Grill

“Thank God for Harvest Seasonal Grill”

We love South Florida. The beach is there, shopping is there, and some of the best new dining experiences are there (we’re looking at you Delray Beach). What hasn’t been there was a true farm to table dining experience. That is until now.

We have been lucky to find some quality healthy dining options in South Florida, but none of them compare to what we experienced at Harvest Seasonal Grill and Wine Bar. This upscale, yet wallet-friendly casual restaurant lives by the mantra of “Know Your Farmer, Know Your Food”, and this motto of sorts is apparent in every detail. Whether it’s the names of the local farmers and farms that provide ingredients for the menu (printed on eco-friendly paper, using eco-friendly ink), the organic cleaning products, or even the outdoor planter boxes where the chefs grab fresh herbs, there is a true emphasis on quality and love for the environment.

When it comes to the food, seasonal isn’t only in the name. Harvest Seasonal Grill is a true seasonal restaurant and their menu changes with the seasons (every three months). This ensures Executive Chef Bill Ring is working with menu items reflective of the time of year that certain items are in season and available at their peak.

Right now, you can check out their Summer Brunch menu featuring some of the taste of summer like corn, scallops, and blueberries. Here are some of the highlights:

himherandafork.com Start things off with a flatbread. Opt for the BBQ Pulled Pork Flatbread which features a chipotle blackberry BBQ sauce, Poblano coleslaw, and mild cheddar.

himherandafork.com This is our new favorite foodie trio. The crab and shrimp cocktail uses a spiced heirloom tomato as a base to hold fresh avocado puree, lump crab meat, and shrimp cocktail. Who knew crab and avocado were best friends.

himherandafork.com This salad was so good we had to recreate it at home. The Super Grain salad is a blend of high protein grains like quinoa and farro, Tuscan kale, Moroccan carrots, dried blueberries, toasted almonds, tangerine mint yogurt, pumpernickel breadcrumbs, and a ginger-carrot hummus.

himherandafork.com These are just a few of the main courses we got a chance to try. The Blueberry Waffle, Cornmeal Crusted Summer Scallops, and Lemon Thyme Chicken.

himherandafork.com This may just be the best blueberry waffle we have ever had. A vanilla waffle is speckled then topped with crushed blueberries, oven-baked ricotta, lemon zest, and pure maple syrup. This is a must order!

himherandafork.com Pair the lemon chicken with the blueberry waffle and you’ll be in heaven. This perfect portion is under 500 calories but packed with flavor. Featuring shaved fennel, roasted tomatoes, artichoke hearts, fingerling potatoes, grilled zucchini, with a grilled chicken breast topped with lemon-thyme vinaigrette. Not sure how it’s under 500 calories because it’s very filling and the perfect serving size.

himherandafork.com This is what scallops should be. Scallops need to be crusty on the outside and tender in the middle. That is exactly what Harvest accomplishes with this cornmeal crusted scallop dish. The corn risotto is like cream corn and risotto had a beautiful little baby. Seafood lovers, you want to order this.

himherandafork.com The Gluten-free Salted Caramel dessert shooter was to die for. It had a gluten-free chocolate cake base, salted caramel, and a salted chocolate mousse that danced up and down our taste buds

Looks good right? We know! Best of all almost everything pictured above is under 500 calories and that can be said across their menus. If that scares you because you think you are going to get a skimpy plate, think again. This food is both delicious, filling, and fits right into the "fit foodie" lifestyle. Our friends will be glad to know Harvest Seasonal Grill also accommodates a vast range of dietary needs with allergy-friendly and gluten-free concessions, vegan items, and dairy-free offerings. Additionally, the eatery offers an extensive menu of organic wines by the glass, along with craft-brewed draft beers, and a cocktail menu boasting seasonally rotating drinks made with fresh fruits and herbs. If you drink, make sure the bartender slides a glass (or three) of their Sangria creations across their recycled glass bar tops.