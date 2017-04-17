Sutton Foster And Her Husband Have Adopted A Baby Girl

Sutton Foster’s family just got a bit bigger.

According to People, the Tony award-winning actress and singer and her husband since 2014, screenwriter Ted Griffin, adopted a daughter named Emily Dale Griffin, who was born on March 5.

Foster dropped the big news Friday night during her Lincoln Center’s American Songbook show at the center’s Alice Tully Hall. On the day of her performance, the actress posted a photo of herself with friends on Instagram that has since been flooded with congratulatory comments about her new addition.

Walter McBride via Getty Images Tony award-winning actress and singer Sutton Foster and screenwriter Ted Griffin announced they adopted a baby girl. They've been married since 2014.

Foster, who has starred on Broadway for years, plays a mother on the TV Land show “Younger,” and in February 2016, she said she and Griffin were discussing the possibility of starting a family.

As People reports, Foster said her and her husband’s lives are “forever changed” and their “hearts are exploding” with happiness, thanks to their daughter.

Congratulations to the couple!