Swapping Habits

How are you doing on your resolutions from the beginning of 2017?

Humans experience 60,000 thoughts per day on average. Close to 95% of them -- yes, a full 95% -- are habituated . So, just imagine the power of simply taking one bad habit and switching it for one good habit.

Brace for impact -- we’ve arrived in August. More than half the year is gone. The attendance in the gym dwindled from January to April, and by the time August arrived, gyms feel like ghost towns, with the exception of the diehard people you’d expect to see there. It would appear that many of those fitness resolutions dropped off,and I suspect that others have too.

There are even academic studies about this, with fancy titles like “Temporal Landmarks Motivate Aspirational Behavior.” (Simply put: people are 82% more likely to embrace dieting and fitness at the beginning of a new year, i.e. a temporal landmark.)

As for my own 2017 goals… well, to be fully transparent, I’m not exactly on track to meet all of them. BUT the fact that it’s August means I still have five full months -- over 40% of the year -- to make progress on the ones where I’ve fallen behind.

How’s that going to happen? Well, I came up with one “hack” for the remainder of 2017. It’s been working well for me, so I wanted to share it. It’s not revolutionary by any means, but if applied consistently, it’s going to work for you, too.

Replace A with B

That’s the basic equation. Try replacing “A” habits (less than desirable) with “B” habits (better for you).

Find any bad habit you think you have. The first one I decided to focus on was my default to flicking on the TV after our daughter goes to bed, while enjoying a couple glasses of wine. For me, wine is more than a vice, it’s also a hobby. Nevertheless, I want to be mindful about how much I’m consuming and when.

Watching TV and enjoying wine during the week was what I identified as “A,” the bad habit. I simply replaced it with a few mile evening run. Nothing major, but that was “B,” the good habit.

This lines up with the science of our brains too.

What does the science say?

Gretchen Rubin, author of The Happiness Project, turned to habit formation for her second book, Better Than Before. That book is a deep dive on habit formation and covers many different approaches, but here is the basic five-step approach :

Monitor. It’s hard to change anything you’re not monitoring, which applies to business as well.

It’s hard to change anything you’re not monitoring, which applies to business as well. Schedule. This is what I did by making the run nightly, as opposed to “If I feel like it that day.”

This is what I did by making the run nightly, as opposed to “If I feel like it that day.” Make it convenient. When something is convenient, we do it more often. If I lay out the run gear before even dinner starts, then I’ll know everything is ready. It removes that one mental barrier of “Oh, I need to get organized to actually do the run.”

When something is convenient, we do it more often. If I lay out the run gear before even dinner starts, then I’ll know everything is ready. It removes that one mental barrier of “Oh, I need to get organized to actually do the run.” Pair habits. Rubin approaches this as akin to “You can only watch reality TV if you’re on a treadmill,” but the “Swap A for B” idea works as well.

Rubin approaches this as akin to “You can only watch reality TV if you’re on a treadmill,” but the “Swap A for B” idea works as well. Watch out for loopholes. Don’t let yourself off the hook, in other words. “Oh, I didn’t run Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday. I’ll run more on Thursday!” That doesn’t work.

Angela Duckworth, a University of Pennsylvania professor who’s received attention for her work on “grit” and perseverance, has another take on habit formation and consistency. Duckworth has designed a Grit Scale test, which is publicly available online. As she explained at a recent conference on more effective hiring, the scale has two kinds of questions. One kind is about the consistency of a person’s interests, or their long-term passion. “The simple idea here is that world-class experts tend to wake up every day like Newton and Darwin did, pretty much thinking about the same thing they thought about yesterday, just kind of incrementally trying to work on it.”

The other kind of question gets at an individual’s level of perseverance: “Questions like, ‘I finish whatever I begin’ — which is the single most predictive item on the scale,” she clarified.

These are powerful concepts about developing new habits. Often, people start on a goal and expect results in X-period of time. This makes sense in America, where business cycles are notoriously short-term. But world-class mastery or expertise doesn’t come in 2-3 quarters. It’s about incremental progress on elements of importance to you. As it turns out, finish what you begin is still a key factor in determining success.

Charles Duhigg has also written extensively on habit formation in the last few years. He frames it up as a three-step arc:

Cue: The automated response, i.e. “I need to go for this run now.”

The automated response, i.e. “I need to go for this run now.” Response: The actual behavior.

The actual behavior. Reward: The incentive structure, i.e. “I feel healthier” or “Now I can watch 30 minutes of TV.”

The most important part of that arc might be automating the cue, because then your brain frees up additional mental energy. That’s somewhat of the same logic for Silicon Valley founders wearing the same thing every day (e.g. Zuckerberg, Jobs, etc.). The “cue” for their daily clothing is automated, which means their mental energy can go right into products and pain points.

The bottom line

What’s powerful about this is bad habits tend to create a downward pull on the rest of your activities throughout the day where they might impact things like sleep and the quality of your relationships whereas positive habits can create an upward lift in the surrounding areas of your life.