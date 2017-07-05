SWEET NOTHINGS: How you gain weight on zero calories

This is one of those “who’d of thunk it” stories. A real no brainer, slam-dunk idea that came back to bite us big time. I’m talking about sugar-substitutes.

Simply put, the idea went like this.

Calories cause weight gain. Sugar provides many of those calories. Replace sugar with a zero-calorie sugar substitute and everyone loses weight. Slam Dunk.

As you know, that didn’t happen. In fact, just the opposite occurred. We had an obesity epidemic.

For the first time in history, more people are dying from eating too much rather than too little. Take a look at some stats from 2012, the most recent year with the data.

~56 million died

War deaths: 120,000

Crime deaths: 500,000

Suicide deaths: 800,000

Diabetes deaths: 1.5million

Sugar now kills more people than guns.

Why?

What went wrong?

The only source of sweet for 99.9 percent of human existence has been glucose and fructose. Not surprisingly we developed a physiology where feeding behavior is largely controlled by the ebb and flow of blood levels of these sugars and their metabolites that reflect our energy status. In other words, a part of the brain watches our gas tank and sends messages accordingly, directing us toward or away from the kitchen.

The obesity epidemic strongly suggests that we have lost this signal.

The sources of sweet started to change after World War II. The combination of a sugar shortage and a changing aesthetic that favored a thin figure encouraged women to try a sugar substitute. Saccharin (Sweet N’ Low), the oldest nonnutritive sweetener was discovered in 1879 at Johns Hopkins during experimentation with coal tar derivatives. Saccharin, which is 400 times sweeter than sucrose (table sugar, a disaccharide composed of 50 percent glucose and 50 percent fructose) was followed by cyclamate in 1937.

The next generation of sugar substitutes gave us aspartame (NutraSweet, Equal, 180 times sweeter than sucrose), sucralose (Splenda, 600 times sweeter than sucrose), and Neotame, the sweetest, weighing in at 10,000 times the sweetness of sucrose. These sweeteners have been well received. Between 1999 and 2004, 6,000 food products containing these agents went to market. According to foodfacts.com, an ingredient search engine, there are now no fewer than 3,648 foods containing these chemicals in the U.S.

A sizable majority of Americans consume artificial sweeteners believing that they are making the healthy choice. In fact, studies have indicated that diet soda drinkers’ diets may contain more whole grains and low-fat dairy, and less processed meat and refined sugar, than the diets of the general population. The idea that diet soda is a health food has accelerated with the recent “low-carb” diet fad.

Large epidemiological studies have demonstrated a positive correlation between artificial sweeteners and weight gain. Exactly what seemed to make nonnutritive sweeteners ideal, the capacity to provide unlimited sweetness with zero caloric load, opened the door to overeating on a scale our species has never witnessed.

Human taste provides sensations of sweet, sour, salty, bitter, savory and possibly fat, metallic, and a few others. While the identification and tracking of food relied upon the visual and olfactory systems, animals developed the capacity for taste in order to recognize potential nutrients and poisons. A keen sense of taste was enormously adaptive because it provided a guide to what was full of energy/calories (sweet), a source of electrolytes (salty), rich in protein (savory) and a potential toxin (bitter).

Because life ceases without an energy source, our capacity to discern small differences in sweetness and our preference for the sweeter, is innate, not learned. We come into the world fully loaded with a genius for choosing the sweeter option, the product of about 2.5 million years of evolution. Newborns will invariably prefer a sweetened nipple. Numerous experiments have documented infants’ pleasure response to sweetened water, including a relaxed face, hedonic brain pattern and endorphin release. Infants also learn to associate thicker fluids with greater sweetness because the viscosity and caloric density of human breast milk vary together.

Experiments in a variety of animals including humans have repeatedly demonstrated that artificial sweeteners are correlated with increased hunger and total energy intake, while sugar seems to trigger a mechanism that keeps energy consumption fairly constant. Functional MRI studies, where they take pictures of the brain while someone ingests something and see what areas are active, indicate that the food reward system responds differently to sugar vs. artificial sweetener. This reward system is not only what drives appetite, but also when turned off, allows us to push away from the table before loosening our belts.

When man tampered with nature and uncoupled the sensory signal (sweetness) from caloric load, a pairing that we adjusted to for over 100,000 generations, our capacity to know when we had enough was eradicated. Failure to activate the full food reward response fuels increased consumption.

In 2005, Americans ate 24 pounds of sugar substitutes per person, double the 1980 rates. Surprisingly, sugar consumption increased by 25 percent between 1980 and 2005. Our sweet receptors evolved in environments with so little sugar they seem to have no shut-off point. By exposure to compounds that are hundreds to thousands of times sweeter than sugar, our taste for sweetness is being up-regulated. This has translated into consuming more sugar while using sugar substitutes.

More recently another mechanism for artificial sweetener induced weight gain has been uncovered, the microbiome. This is the bacterial community living in our gut.

Your microbiome is determined by age, genetics, geography, medication, stress and perhaps most importantly, diet. Apparently we never dine alone. When we feed ourselves, we are also serving the bacterial colonists in our gut. What they are fed defines which types of bacteria thrive. Numerous studies have demonstrated that the bacterial populations promoted by artificial sweeteners trigger increased energy extraction, glucose intolerance and weight gain.