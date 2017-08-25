Y'all hater’s corny with that appropriation mess.

Paparazzi catch my pink hat and sweater dress.

I’m so reckless when I rock my blue puffy vest

I’m so obsessive so I make songs about my mess

My momma Hellmann’s real...

My daddy Miracle Whip...

You mix that mayo, hold the seasoning, make a southern meal

Like my baby hair with fly aways and box braids

I like my boyfriends with their privilege written on their face

Earned all this money but I still need to steal some hip-hop for me

Got Starbucks in my bag: swag

I see it and I want it

I’ll take and I’ll own it

Copyright, smile, play the victim and be phony

Spin on those critics

Smile while they fidget

I’ll go back to country as soon as I am finish

Sometimes I look up

I look down

Auto tune...got no sound

Cause I’m flay, I’m flay, I’m flay, I’m flay

All day, I’m flay, my way, I'm flay

We gone make, this flay, replace...her slay

Cause I’m flay, I’m flay, my way, okay

Ok my squad lets get into formation

Ok, girl squad lets get into formation

Prove to me you rock that appropriation

Flay girl, or you’ll get eliminated

When he dump me good I send his ass a text message

When he dump me good I send his ass a text message

If he did it right, I might have to teach him a few lessons

Sing a song, do a tour, profit off of someone else’s message

I might put you on blast on the radio station

(Or you might put me on blast on snapchat)

You just might be another song in the making...

I just might take Lemonade and remake it.

I see it and I want it

I’ll take and I’ll own it

Copyright, smile, play the victim and be phony

Spin on those critics

Smile while they fidget

I’ll go back to country as soon as I am finish

Sometimes I look up

I look down

Auto tune...got no sound

Cause I’m flay, I’m flay, I’m flay, I’m flay

All day, I’m flay, my way, I'm flay

We gone make, this flay, replace...her slay

Cause I’m flay, I’m flay, my way, okay

Ok my squad lets get into formation

Ok, girl squad lets get into formation

Prove to me you rock that appropriation

Flay girl, or you’ll get eliminated

Ok, my squad lets get into formation

Ok, girl squad lets get info formation

You know you on when you got all these haters