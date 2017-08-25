Y'all hater’s corny with that appropriation mess.
Paparazzi catch my pink hat and sweater dress.
I’m so reckless when I rock my blue puffy vest
I’m so obsessive so I make songs about my mess
My momma Hellmann’s real...
My daddy Miracle Whip...
You mix that mayo, hold the seasoning, make a southern meal
Like my baby hair with fly aways and box braids
I like my boyfriends with their privilege written on their face
Earned all this money but I still need to steal some hip-hop for me
Got Starbucks in my bag: swag
I see it and I want it
I’ll take and I’ll own it
Copyright, smile, play the victim and be phony
Spin on those critics
Smile while they fidget
I’ll go back to country as soon as I am finish
Sometimes I look up
I look down
Auto tune...got no sound
Cause I’m flay, I’m flay, I’m flay, I’m flay
All day, I’m flay, my way, I'm flay
We gone make, this flay, replace...her slay
Cause I’m flay, I’m flay, my way, okay
Ok my squad lets get into formation
Ok, girl squad lets get into formation
Prove to me you rock that appropriation
Flay girl, or you’ll get eliminated
When he dump me good I send his ass a text message
When he dump me good I send his ass a text message
If he did it right, I might have to teach him a few lessons
Sing a song, do a tour, profit off of someone else’s message
I might put you on blast on the radio station
(Or you might put me on blast on snapchat)
You just might be another song in the making...
I just might take Lemonade and remake it.
I see it and I want it
I’ll take and I’ll own it
Copyright, smile, play the victim and be phony
Spin on those critics
Smile while they fidget
I’ll go back to country as soon as I am finish
Sometimes I look up
I look down
Auto tune...got no sound
Cause I’m flay, I’m flay, I’m flay, I’m flay
All day, I’m flay, my way, I'm flay
We gone make, this flay, replace...her slay
Cause I’m flay, I’m flay, my way, okay
Ok my squad lets get into formation
Ok, girl squad lets get into formation
Prove to me you rock that appropriation
Flay girl, or you’ll get eliminated
Ok, my squad lets get into formation
Ok, girl squad lets get info formation
You know you on when you got all these haters
Always stay searching for the next trend to be claimin
