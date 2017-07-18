Swimming Emotions: A Conversation with Valentine Tusai

“We are like islands, separated on the surface but connected in the deep,” writes Zimbabwean poet Valentine Tusai in his new collection “Swimming Emotions.”

The anthology is a powerhouse collaboration between Tusai and 17 other poets known collectively as The Feminists; including Zen Binghi, Macilline Ranga, Suzzy Owusu Boadi, Cherish Nanziwe, Telmah Rumby Madzime, Anastasia Ruth, Natasha Karimakenda, Eunice Blanken, Jacqueline Schaalje, Vaati Nyamai, Tuli Kamati, Nalenhle Moyo, Getrude Thomas Mushi, Notsile Nkambule, Nakita Nakwanda, Edwina, and Varaidzo Dzarira. All the poems in the collection center around a breadwinning wife and a stay-at-home husband.

Self published online on June 28th, Tusai’s birthday, the anthology whose cover features a woman drowning trended on twitter under the hashtag #swimmingemotions. The collection roused heated twitter discussions about changing gender roles in African society and the nature of a modern day marriage in which the wife is the breadwinner. Known to his friends as SaintValz, I had a chance to chat with Tusai about his collection and what it means to be an African poet during a moment in Africa when we see the struggle between tradition and modern thought.

Yvette Lisa Ndlovu: The anthology is named after the first poem in the anthology, I’d love to hear what the title “Swimming emotions” means to you?

Valentine Tusi: It means the wave of emotions experienced in a matriarchal household or relationship. I brainstormed the concept of “swimming emotions” in a random conversation with a friend and I thought for a while about the possibility of bringing it to life. Then I kept asking myself "why not?" and the swimming emotions journey began.

YLN: I see that the anthology dedication at the beginning of the collection is to your “future wife”, why did you chose to dedicate this body of work it to your future spouse?

VT: Dedicating the anthology to my "future wife" was a way for me to reimagine myself in a position where I might be in a marriage where my wife is the breadwinner.

YLN: The anthology features 17 different female poets, the majority of them African, can you talk about how you managed to collaborate with poets from as far as Israel and Kenya?

VT: I founded a movement called Poetritis Nirvana where I have collaborated with countless poets from around Africa and abroad which has enabled me to work with poets from a lot of places. In fact, the last poem in the collection is "Fetching Stars." It is about how I have made poetry a part of my life and poets the people I admire the most.

YLN: From a cheating husband in “Emotional Peacemeal” to female breadwinners in “Canned for You,” it seems that the anthology is centered around the female experience in marriage. Why do you think featuring female voices was important and how was the experience for you as a man to take on such a project?

VT: Having different female voices was important to bring a full-bodied collection to life, everyone had a different perspective on the same issue. Swimming emotions was a platform for women from different geographical locations to share their voices and stories. Similar to the way people who speak a similar language understand each other, poetry is a language and poets have similarities which make them relate to each other despite nationality or gender.

YLN: Which one is your favorite poem in the anthology?

VT: I love the book and all the poets featured in it. All the poems are gems in my eyes.

YLN: Any future projects the readers should be excited about?

VT: A paperback version of Swimming Emotions will be available for sale soon. It is a wonderful work of art in progress. There are also previous collections available which I wrote with other poets as well such as Frabjous Fling and Strangers Encounter. I am also working on my own personal collection of poetry and short stories.

www.valzcognition.wordpress.com