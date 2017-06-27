Switch On To Swindon - ten reasons why I love my UK home town

Have you heard of Swindon? If you are outside of the UK you probably have not so let me enlighten you. It’s a town situated on the M4 motorway on the border of the South West & South East of England, and about an hour west of London.

If you are in the UK you probably have heard of my home town - you probably have heard that it’s full of roundabouts and it’s often used prior to a General Election or a Budget as a town which represents Mr & Mrs Average, possibly quite beige with very little character.

Those of us who live here are trying to do something about that. Many hundreds of businesses in and around the town have joined an initiative called Switch On To Swindon - where we all take responsibility for praising the town which is home to our businesses - large & small - home to our families. It’s time to be proud of Swindon.

Is Swindon perfect? No, it’s not and like any community, it will never be perfect. And that’s okay. However there are many voices in Swindon - including my own - which are shouting loudly about how proud we are to be part of this diverse and vibrant community. We are no longer going to feel like a poor relative of nearby cities such as Bath or Bristol or somehow of less value than other more ‘historic’ places in Wiltshire such as Marlborough, Salisbury or Malmesbury.

Swindon is a proud town, with a population of around 210,000 and with an agricultural and industrial past. It is full of contradictions, a mixed community and many amenities. In terms of business, it can be a hard nut to crack. Historically it’s been the home and HQ of many big names - Rover, Honda, Intel, Burmah Castol, Nationwide, Thames Water to name a few. Smaller businesses have often felt left behind and ignored in this wealth of big names. That is now changing. We all have a role to play in celebrating Swindon.

As one small start, here are ten personal reasons I love SWINDON and chose to make it my home & therefore my children’s home 20 years ago this year.

1. Swindon offers everything a family needs - it’s one of those towns where you would struggle NOT to find a facility or retail outlet you need on a daily or weekly basis. There is something for everyone here and some fantastic highlights too. You can walk, swim, run, take part in sports, shop, read, socialise to your heart’s content. Three of my favourite places are:

*The Swindon McArthur Glen Designer Outlet Village, a fantastic example of using the town’s industrial railway heritage (home to Brunel’s railway workshop) to create a shopping centre. It’s a jewel in the crown for McArthur Glen but also for the town itself.

*The town centre with its theatre, its library and its shops - I can particularly recommend Regent cafe opposite the town’s library. Affordable and friendly.

*Cinemas - we have three cinemas to choose from and I can walk to two of them from my home. As a film addict this is heaven.

2. Swindon has a fantastic, if hidden, arts & culture scene - we often overlook the fact Swindon is one of the most artistic towns in the UK. We have an arts & literary festival every year attracting big names, our modern art collection is the best outside of London, we are home to the massive overspill from the Science Museum in London and we also have some very successful artists living in and around the town. That’s on top of the myriad of drama groups, dance troupes, two theatres and music groups and choirs. There is always something to watch, see & entertain.

3. Swindon has a vast and vibrant business community - as part of this community and as a local journalist I’m privileged to get out & about to meet people more than most. So Swindon - we all need to wake up to the diversity of business and come together to support each other. Let’s use local talent, let’s stop heading off to London or elsewhere to find the skills we need. I can guarantee you can find what you need within this town’s boundaries - unless you are planning your first trip to Mars (and who knows there could indeed be someone to help with that).

4. Swindon has fantastic rail & road links - as I travel frequently across the country, I pass through many train stations and up and down motorways and Swindon is perfectly situated to get you anywhere you want to go. There are trains to and from London, Bath & Bristol, Gloucestershire & South Wales all of the time. It’s a meeting place of multiple services. Just check it out. Swindon is also right on the M4 so its link to the major UK road networks are second to none.

5. Swindon is so green - I remember writing a story back in the day about how green Swindon is and it’s true. We have multiple big parks and open spaces as well as being minutes from open countryside. We have Lydiard Park, Coate Water Country Park, The Lawns, Old Town Gardens, Peatmoor County Park and much more. One of the prettiest thatched cottages in the England is just past Broome Manor Golf Club at Hodson - about a five minute drive from the centre of town.

6. Swindon is part of Wiltshire - and Wiltshire is one of the most beautiful counties in the UK. It’s about time Swindon and Wiltshire embraced each other fully, celebrating the fact Swindon is the economic hub of the county and has a recent industrial past & look. It’s an important part of Wiltshire which is in itself diverse. Wiltshire is ‘prettily’ historic with Stonehenge, Avebury, Salisbury, Bradford on Avon and Malmesbury. It’s affluent with many beautiful villages filled with celebrities & very wealthy people such as Ramsbury, Wanborough and many more. Wiltshire is military which a strong and proud association with the Army and the RAF. Think of Tidworth, Colerne, the Salisbury Plains, Royal Wootton Bassett, Corsham and Bulworth. Wiltshire is industrial and working class, think Swindon, Chippenham, Trowbridge, Melksham, Warminster, Westbury. Wiltshire is One Wiltshire.

7. Swindon has opportunity for all if you make the effort - as a mother to two teenagers I can see now how much opportunity exists which didn’t exist for me in the town of my birth in Somerset. All interests are catered for here if you look for it and make the effort to try things out. My children attend martial arts classes (there are many to choose from); one attends a drama club; both my girls have volunteered for organisations including the local community radio station and the local cancer hospice movement. Such opportunities simply didn’t exist for me when I was growing up. When one of my girls expressed an interest in art - she was able to spend time with a local working artist so she could see what the reality of that looked like (yes she is doing A level art and loves it). Also for young people looking for their first taste of employment, there are always jobs on offer. One of my girls worked in a local hotel for a year and has now moved to another food establishment. My second daughter will be seeking work later this year. There are two colleges in the town, an offshoot of Oxford Brookes University to enter into degree studies as well as many good schools at both primary and secondary level.

8. Swindon has multiple routes for cyclists and walkers - you can walk or cycle almost anywhere in Swindon via paths and footways and these are brilliant for my family. We walk a lot from our house into town, to the cinema in West Swindon, to the outlet village, along the canal (yes we have one of those too), to Lydiard Park. In the more modern parts of town, those who don’t have cars or don’t want to use them all of the time, don’t have to. Well not all planning is perfect, the town planners do try to think about how people want to get around these days.

9. Swindon’s people - a biggie for me is the sheer diversity of people here in Swindon. We have those who have lived here for generations, where grandfathers & great grandfathers worked in the railways and that industrial heritage runs strong in the bloodline. People like me who came here for work and stayed because we loved it even if we didn’t say it out loud. People who came here for opportunity from overseas - something that has happened for generations. We have proud Irish, Polish, Nepalese, African, Jamaican, Indian sectors in our town. I can visualise shops which offer foods from around the world. What a privilege to be part of a community which is so diverse.