This Is Where The Healthiest People In The World Go On Vacation

Needless to say, Norwegians have some tricks up their sleeves when it comes to doing life right, and that proves true right down to how they travel.

The ideal Norwegian vacation is to go to Syden, which technically means “the south” but encompasses any sunny paradise that fits certain criteria. It’s “more a state of mind than a location,” as Wired explains, though destinations do share specific qualities. Think of it like the Danish concept of hygge, but for vacation. And like hygge, you can practice Syden’s principals no matter where you live.

A Syden-style destination is three key things:

1. Easily reached

Ingvar Björk via Getty Images

2. Sunny and warm with a beach or pool

Westend61 via Getty Images

3. Cheap drinks and food

Nadieshda via Getty Images