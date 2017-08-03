Just when we thought we couldn’t love “This Is Us” any more, the casting directors go ahead and make another stellar choice.
At the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday, showrunner Dan Fogelman announced that screen legend Sylvester Stallone will be a guest star on the upcoming second season. His character will play opposite Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) as a co-star in his new “war period” film within the series. Although he’s only booked for one episode so far, Stallone’s character will apparently affect Kevin emotionally with a “beautiful monologue about life.”
“Stallone is coming in as himself in the show but playing a character in the film who’s a mentor figure who starts bringing up some stuff for Justin’s character involving Jack and his relationship with his own father,” Fogelman said. “He has learned what’s happened to Kevin with his father. He talks about his life experience and loss and aging and the business.”
Other guests stars lined up to appear in Season 2 are Dan Lauria and Debra Jo Rupp.
“This Is Us,” which follows the Pearson family through multiple stages of their lives, earned 11 Emmy nominations last month, including one for Outstanding Drama Series. Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia received nominations for Lead Actor in a Series, while Chrissy Metz and Ron Cephas Jones were recognized in the Supporting categories.
The show shared a promo image for the upcoming season, and we’re basically crying already.
“This Is Us” returns Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET and will air Tuesdays throughout the season.
