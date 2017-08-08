"Sympathy in C" Tackles Cancer And Terrorism. With Inspiration, Music, And A Little Comedy.

Cancer. Terrorism. One invades the body, and one invades our society. Both thrive on fear, create dread, make us stronger even while making us weaker. Both challenge us from the outset. We either die, fight back, or overcome the attack. Suzanne Mernyk is a survivor, an artist, musician, and author of a gripping new work debuting at the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival that tackles one of the scariest realities we face daily in our modern existence. How to deal with these challenges, navigate, and survive these terrors is the subject her new play, “Sympathy in C.” Meet Suzanne as she describes her work and offers an inside look at her process.

Q~ Tell us about “Sympathy in C.” How did it become such a different type of show from what we are accustomed to viewing?

Suzanne Mernyk: Sympathy in C has definitely evolved! It started as a series of monologues I wrote about characters who were touched by Cancer and Terrorism, as I saw parallels between cancer as a "terrorist" of the body, and terrorism as a "cancer" in our society, or social "body". Because so many elements began to intertwine, my musical background kicked in, seeing these characters as spoken voices with their own melodies/stories to share. Now, with the inclusion of instrumental characters, the dialogue expands as they articulate the never ending pulse of love and continuity of life. Our production for the BBTF ...has blossomed into a sort of staged hybrid of "The Vagina Monologues" and "Indecent". I don't think I've seen anything like it to date, and so far the concept is coming together beautifully, under the dedicated direction and musical direction of Terry Hanson.

Q~There is a strong association between cancer and terrorism. How and why did that happen and do you think audiences will connect with that theme? If so, why?

Suzanne Mernyk: Both are an unimaginable assault on our lives ... physically, emotionally, spiritually ... as they lurk in the shadows, often undetected, with 'radical' cells growing in mass to threaten our very existence. An assault by either is not necessarily a death sentence, but they do cause us to face our mortality. Throughout the play, characters dare to confront these assaults - with anger, courage, humor, denial, surrender ... and sometimes, sympathy. The underlying question pertains to the choices we make - how we choose to confront life's blows. I used cancer and terrorism as examples, but anyone who's had to face a life crisis will hopefully relate.

Q~Who are the characters in your play? Give us a taste and what they represent or touch upon in their monologues?

Suzanne Mernyk: Abdul, a young refugee, became one because his village was unfairly decimated by military action, and will do whatever he must to change the status quo and to be heard - is he a revolutionary or a terrorist? There's Ronald, the diplomat, whose policies have wreaked havoc on thousands around the world, yet is in denial about his role in the outcome, as well as the cancer that threatens his own life - will he find value in his life's work? Audrey, an oncology nurse, is tasked daily to provide comfort and care to endless numbers of patients while subjecting them to chemo "cocktails" - do her efforts make a difference? Julia, only 26 years old, questions what defines femininity after learning about the difficult surgeries she must have to save her life after a diagnosis of breast cancer - what does being a girl really mean? Josh, a graduate student, learns his girlfriend is in recovery - will he run from her or deepen their relationship? Nancy, now with her second cancer diagnosis, wrestles with her choices for treatment - will she fight for her life or surrender? And finally, our Cellist and Violist, characters who underscore the conflicted dialogue, reveal life's beauty and affirm the continuity of life, love and hope. I know, I know, it all sounds very heavy ... Did I mention I'm also a comic?

Q~ This is a very personal play for you. Tell in what way and how writing this material has personally affected you... as an artist and as a person.

Suzanne Mernyk: Cancer has touched my life on many fronts – family, friends and personally. It isn’t necessarily a death sentence, but it certainly makes you contemplate what makes one’s own life meaningful. Is it stuff, being with loved ones, one's legacy? And terrorism, which seems to creep closer and closer into our daily lives, taunts, distracts and diverts us away from those values we hold most dear. My wish is that everyone walk away from the show giving more thought to what makes their lives most happy and meaningful. They may be surprised by the answers.

Q~ Is this the first time the full production is being mounted? What have you discovered in watching your actors and performers bring it to life? Will we expect changes in the material moving forward? If so, how?

Suzanne Mernyk: The piece has been workshopped for several years, but the BBTF is the first time it will be presented with production values that will create a complete theater experience. New discoveries come with each rehearsal. The cast has embraced the play, and their own characters, to such an extent, they reveal dimensions I wasn't consciously aware of when I wrote them. The process is magical and I love it! Bringing it before a live audience will create a very different kind of magic. Their response, and feedback from the festival panel, will hopefully spark ideas and guidance to enhance its commercial potential.

Q~ The BBTF has an eye on seeing their festival shows move to the next level. What's you next level and where do you see this play going in the future?

Suzanne Mernyk: I want to take the show as far as it can go, as long as it continues to be relevant and meaningful to the audience. Given its simple production values, it could travel easily to those who have also been touched by cancer, or any life crisis. Off Broadway or Broadway would be great, too!