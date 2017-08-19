Synesthesia: What Life is Like When Your Senses Mix

What is it like to have synesthesia? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

I've always felt that my form of synesthesia is less interesting than others (I know someone who can taste words), but I'll describe it here. Mine has several layers, but none that seem quite so psychedelic. Darn.

I was aware of these things as far back as I can remember. I was genuinely surprised when I realized others don't experience graphemes (letters and numbers) as having colors/genders/personalities. I don't see the graphemes as if written in colors, but rather as a sort of faint, translucent overlay and which I sense in more than just a visual way. There's a physical sensation of blueness when I see a 1, which I am aware makes no sense at all.

0 = very pale icy blue, sometimes white

1 = pale blue baby

2 = pinkish reddish girl

3 = green, boy

4 = purple, boy

5 = salmon-ey, woman

6 = bluish male, jovial, able to experience enthusiasm and delight in a way that is not immature but is still somewhat childlike

7 = generally orange, though sometimes an annoying shade of violet, unpleasant, catty personality, male

8 = purple, gentle and quiet male, a bit shy, quite stable personality

9 = shifts from greens to aquas and blues, social, attractive, charismatic male

These descriptions have stayed constant since I was a child. I imagine you'll be able to ask me what's what twenty years from now, and that list won't change. I did not purposely associate these traits with the graphemes, nor did I memorize them. That's just what they are.

(In the interest of time, I'm skipping the alphabet.)

I see the span of numbers as a physical structure, but it's hard to describe what the structure is like. It is sort of like a number line, but with no marks. Unsurprisingly, the my mind starts at zero.. From zero and into the negatives it's just a straight line going far in one direction. From zero up things start out slowly but as time passes by, the line (more a path or road, really) shifts upwards so slowly it's almost undetectable. There are tendrils hanging down throughout and vague senses of other numbers outside the line that I have no way of getting to. The line itself gets weird in some spots, but its nature is beyond my ability to express linguistically.

I think almost everyone has at least some sort of vague synesthetic experience from time to time, even if it's not particularly strong. Almost everyone I encounter understands what "cool colors" and "warm colors" mean, for instance. That sort of association is just more strongly experienced by the senses in people with synesthesia.

An awful lot of people look at this…

...and feel that it looks musical. (Composition VIII by Wassily Kandinsky)

Aside from full-blown manifestations of synesthesia, my mind just associates all senses with each other more often than other people's minds seem to. I am more aware of the "mouthfeel" of words (and especially names) than others seem to be. I always have a an American accent when I speak in other languages, but names are not mere language; they're a part of a person. I will pronounce your name correctly.

My mind will put it a human name in category callled “deeply meaningful.” All my senses adventure into that place.

Synesthesia feels like everything reminding me of everything else. It's a web of many dimensions. Two things -- or a thousand -- can be utterly different, and yet overlap. Humans and fish and bacteria share genes. So it shouldn't be surprising when senses are overlapping cousins too.